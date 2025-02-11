The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-buy with this huge $420 Amazon discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for ways to buy the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at discounted prices, you should absolutely head to Amazon. The merchant has just thrown yet another smashing promo on the sleek flip phone, letting you save 42% across all colorways! That means you can buy it for about $580 instead of almost $1,000, saving you an incredible $420.
We checked other sellers, of course, and couldn't find a matching promo at the official store. Best Buy, however, gives you an identical $420 price cut. If that's your preferred merchant, you might as well grab it from there. We should point out that while this is an extraordinary discount, Amazon launched a brief 50% discount on the Midnight Blue hue last month.
Inside, this Motorola phone boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. While it's less powerful than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it still performs admirably on a daily basis. There's also 12GB RAM onboard, as well as 256GB built-in storage.
If you think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is the right choice for your needs, now's undoubtedly the time to buy one. At $420 off its original price, the handset looks irresistible. Go to Amazon and take advantage of this lovely promo while it's still available.
Looking as stylish as flip phones get, this Android 14 option packs a punch. It features a gorgeous 4-inch AMOLED cover display with up to 165Hz refresh rates, which is a real joy to use. The main AMOLED display is just as wonderful, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting the same 165Hz maximum refresh rates.
On the camera front, you have a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50 MP 2X telephoto lens, giving you decent detail and lovely colors. Keep in mind that the Android phone isn't as capable with 5X zoom or more, though. There's also a 32 MP selfie sensor, which produces great-looking selfies. You can take a look at the camera samples on our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review for more context.
