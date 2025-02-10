Experience the foldable lifestyle for under $500 with the Motorola Razr (2024) and this offer
Foldable phones usually cost an arm and a leg, so snagging one with a nice deal is definitely a good financial decision. That's why we're excited to report that the best foldable for budget-conscious shoppers is available at a hefty discount right now.
Of course, we're talking about the Razr (2024), which is on sale for $200 off its price at the official Motorola store. Thanks to this discount, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just $499.99, which is a great price! You can also save up to $70 more by trading in your old phone.
The vanilla Motorola Razr is perfect if you're looking to get a foldable phone at a reasonable price without needing premium specs. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset may not be a high-end silicon like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it still offers speedy performance and can tackle most tasks with ease.
In addition, the phone has a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, providing beautiful visuals. The display also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, adding to the responsiveness.
Nonetheless, it still offers a lot for a phone that can be yours for just under $500. So, don't hesitate—score one at a bargain price with this offer while you can!
While the Razr (2024) won't win any awards for best camera phone, it does feature a 50 MP main camera that takes decent photos, though with some oversharpening. Bright areas may lose detail, and colors can have a blue or green tint. However, considering this is a mid-range foldable, and the camera is typically the weaker point in foldables, we can't expect our friend here to excel with its camera capabilities.
