Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Experience the foldable lifestyle for under $500 with the Motorola Razr (2024) and this offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Razr 2024 displayed in folded, unfolded, and half-folded positions against an orange gradient background
Foldable phones usually cost an arm and a leg, so snagging one with a nice deal is definitely a good financial decision. That's why we're excited to report that the best foldable for budget-conscious shoppers is available at a hefty discount right now.

Of course, we're talking about the Razr (2024), which is on sale for $200 off its price at the official Motorola store. Thanks to this discount, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just $499.99, which is a great price! You can also save up to $70 more by trading in your old phone.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save up to $270 at Motorola!

$429 99
$699 99
$270 off (39%)
The Razr (2024) is discounted by $200 on Motorola.com. In addition, you can save up to $70 with a trade-in. The phone boasts fast performance, offers great viewing experience and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and get one now!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (29%)
The Razr (2024) is discounted by $200 on Amazon as well, so feel free to score one from there instead in case you don't have a phone to trade.
Buy at Amazon


The vanilla Motorola Razr is perfect if you're looking to get a foldable phone at a reasonable price without needing premium specs. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset may not be a high-end silicon like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it still offers speedy performance and can tackle most tasks with ease.

In addition, the phone has a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, providing beautiful visuals. The display also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, adding to the responsiveness.

While the Razr (2024) won't win any awards for best camera phone, it does feature a 50 MP main camera that takes decent photos, though with some oversharpening. Bright areas may lose detail, and colors can have a blue or green tint. However, considering this is a mid-range foldable, and the camera is typically the weaker point in foldables, we can't expect our friend here to excel with its camera capabilities.

Nonetheless, it still offers a lot for a phone that can be yours for just under $500. So, don't hesitate—score one at a bargain price with this offer while you can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless