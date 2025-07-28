Motorola is selling the affordable Razr (2025) foldable at an irresistible price in all colors





Motorola Razr (2025) $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola





That actually makes this Motorola.com/us deal more attractive than Amazon's lightning offer from a few weeks ago , which saw just one color option go down below $599.99 for a super-limited time.





In theory, the unprecedented Motorola Razr (2025) sale should run until the end of the week, although depending on your demand, one or several of those eye-catching Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, Pantone Spring Bud, and Pantone Lightest Sky hues could well go out of stock earlier... or even a lot earlier.





Are any compromises made to achieve that absolutely unbeatable price point? Obviously, and our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2025) review puts the focus on just a few of them, including unremarkable overall system performance, underwhelming camera quality, and sluggish storage speed.





But did I mention that you get a massive 6.9-inch foldable screen and a more than respectable 3.6-inch cover display for the price of a non-foldable Android mid-ranger? Now how could you possibly turn down such a phenomenal money-saving opportunity on such an impressively feature-packed product?

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free! Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer