Motorola is selling the affordable Razr (2025) foldable at an irresistible price in all colors

This is an unprecedented offer (in at least one way) for a pretty much unrivaled new foldable product.

Motorola Razr (2025)
Are you having trouble justifying a Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Z Flip 7 FE purchase, especially with the two new Samsung clamshells no longer available at their substantial pre-order discounts? Then why not go for an Android flip phone from Motorola instead?

You could get the state-of-the-art Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB storage at a lower-than-ever (but still pretty high) price, for instance, or settle for a humbler Razr (2025) model and spend as little as $599.99 right now. Yes, Motorola's non-Plus and non-Ultra 2025 foldable is marked down by 100 bucks from an already exceptionally reasonable $699.99 list price at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, you can even choose from four different colorways at the exact same discount.

Motorola Razr (2025)

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

That actually makes this Motorola.com/us deal more attractive than Amazon's lightning offer from a few weeks ago, which saw just one color option go down below $599.99 for a super-limited time.

In theory, the unprecedented Motorola Razr (2025) sale should run until the end of the week, although depending on your demand, one or several of those eye-catching Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, Pantone Spring Bud, and Pantone Lightest Sky hues could well go out of stock earlier... or even a lot earlier.

Compared to the $899.99 Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Motorola's $599.99 "vanilla" Razr (2025) incredibly offers more screen real estate (both as far as the primary and secondary displays are concerned), as well as more battery juice and even faster charging.

Are any compromises made to achieve that absolutely unbeatable price point? Obviously, and our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2025) review puts the focus on just a few of them, including unremarkable overall system performance, underwhelming camera quality, and sluggish storage speed. 

But did I mention that you get a massive 6.9-inch foldable screen and a more than respectable 3.6-inch cover display for the price of a non-foldable Android mid-ranger? Now how could you possibly turn down such a phenomenal money-saving opportunity on such an impressively feature-packed product?

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

