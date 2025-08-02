$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Motorola Razr (2024) remains a solid choice for flip phone enthusiasts at $200 off

This $200 Amazon discount is too good to pass up, especially if you're after a solid flip phone experience.

A person holds the Motorola Razr (2024) unfolded, showcasing its main display.
Flip phones are great — they fit easily into pockets and are fun to interact with. And when they're on sale, they’re even more exciting. If you've been on the fence, now's the perfect time to jump in: Amazon is offering a generous $200 discount on the Motorola Razr (2024).

The Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off

$200 off (29%)
Motorola's 2024-released mid-range flip phone, the Razr (2024) still holds its own. With a gorgeous design, great everyday performance, and two beautiful displays, it's a top pick for many. And now, the device sells for $200 off at Amazon, making it even more attractive.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, this isn't the first time the discount has popped up, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. After all, who wouldn't want to get a ~$700 phone for less than $500? Better yet, Amazon is spreading the price cut across multiple colors, making it even more attractive.

But what's so awesome about this Android phone, besides the hefty price cut? Firstly, it features a beautiful 3.6-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch main display, offering vibrant colors and a great visual experience. Still, since it's a "mid-range foldable", the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate on its cover screen and up to 120Hz on the main panel, so keep that in mind.

Performance-wise, the handset delivers a fantastic everyday experience. Apps launch quickly, and day-to-day performance feels snappy. Still, as you can see from our Motorola Razr (2024) review, its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor doesn't exactly shine on the benchmark tests.

The good news is that you get pretty good-looking photos from this fella. It packs a 50MP main sensor, delivering great dynamics and vibrant colors. That said, there's some oversharpening in some settings that may make your photos look a bit less natural.

Battery life is another strong point. Thanks to a 4,200mAh battery, it can keep going for over 18 hours of nonstop browsing—or more than 10 hours of continuous streaming.

At the end of the day, the 2024 flip phone might not be your primary choice now that the Razr (2025) is here. However, this buddy is going for about $600 right now. So, if you're after a solid flip experience without overspending, now's your chance to save $200 on the Razr (2024) at Amazon.

