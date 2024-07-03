Ultra-rare Motorola Razr+ (2023) deal lands it at a crazy-good price
Do you think Amazon and Motorola's deal on the sleek Razr+ (2023) can't get any better? Saving $350 on this amazing Android phone sounds like a pretty awesome deal; no two ways around that. But Woot has prepared something way more exciting that'll make you flip out. This merchant lets you save a head-turning $450, but only for a little while.
Over at Amazon, as we mentioned already, the flip phone remains at its best price (at that retailer, at least). The handset has been available for $350 off for some time, meaning the promo might expire soon. Speaking of which, Woot's epic deal will only last for 13 days, but it might expire even sooner.
The quality Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 does its magic under the hood, and this puppy also has 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage space. Performance-wise, the Razr+ won't disappoint you, especially with day-to-day tasks, even though its processor isn't the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm.
On the camera front, you get a 12MP sensor with OIS and another 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP selfie unit. While it's not the best camera phone, this bad boy gives you good-looking photos nonetheless. In addition, you have a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds, which delivers 65% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.
Yup, that was no typo! The Motorola handset is indeed available at such irresistible prices. Think twice if you believe it's in an open-box condition or arrives with no warranty. No, it's brand-new and has never been touched or opened. It also comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. By the way, this ultra-rare deal has been available just once before.
Now that this $999.99 Android phone is available for just $549.99, it gives you incredible bang for your buck. The handset sports a top-class 3.6-inch cover screen with up to 144Hz refresh rates and far more functionalities than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Flex Screen. Then you have the main 6.9-inch pOLED screen with up to 165Hz refresh rates that looks as gorgeous as the Motorola phone itself.
As you can see, the Razr+ (2023) is a pretty awesome phone. And it's back to its lowest price, which we've last seen in January! Don't miss out on this ultra-rare deal and act now!
