Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99

The Motorola Store is giving you a juicy Razr (2024) price cut plus you a nice freebie worth $49.99!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Motorola Razr (2024) folded, showcasing its rear design with the iconic Motorola logo.
Don't intend to wait for this year's Prime Day phone deals? Well, if you're into flip phones, now might be the ideal time to grab the Motorola Razr (2024) for $150 off. In fact, not only do you get to save 21% on the $699.99 device at the Motorola Store, but you also receive a free $49.99 Razr strap case with your purchase. That's some $200 in savings right there, and it's not even Prime Day yet!

Get the Motorola Razr (2024) for $150 off

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
The Motorola Razr (2024) is currently available for $150 off its original price at the official store. We haven't seen such a generous promo at Motorola in quite a while, so it's definitely worth checking out. On top of the juicy price cut, you get a $49.99 strap case that matches your chosen Motorola Razr color free of charge.
Buy at Motorola

Although we came across a $200 price cut at Best Buy not long ago, this promo is no longer available. At the time of writing, the merchant gives you a $150 price cut, while Amazon only matches this discount on the Koala Gray model.

This Motorola phone might have a successor already, but it's still a very stylish flip phone. It features two great-looking displays: a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch OLED touchscreen, delivering vibrant visuals.

But it's not just the display and design that make this bad boy a worthwhile choice. It also offers great performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. Sure, it doesn't crush the benchmark tests, as you can see from our Razr (2024) review, but everyday tasks run like a breeze.

What about the camera? It features a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. Photo quality is decent overall—nothing mind-blowing, but good enough for casual use. The main camera can sometimes produce oversharpened images, so keep that in mind.

Software-wise, the Razr is promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, so it'll stay reliable in the long run. Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is considerably more promising on that front (and it's also considerably more expensive).

At the end of the day, we might have to wait until Prime Day 2025 phone deals go live, but for impatient shoppers, the Razr (2024) is a bargain right now. Get yours right now for $150 off and receive a free matching strap case worth $49.99.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
80 stories
30 Jun, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
26 Jun, 2025
The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time
21 Jun, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
18 Jun, 2025
The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

New notification feature helps you manage Gmail for Android inbox
New notification feature helps you manage Gmail for Android inbox
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo tablet worth $349.99
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo tablet worth $349.99
RFK Jr. would be very happy if every American wears an Apple Watch
RFK Jr. would be very happy if every American wears an Apple Watch
Trump says he has “very wealthy people” ready to buy TikTok
Trump says he has “very wealthy people” ready to buy TikTok
On this date 18 years ago, the world was changed forever
On this date 18 years ago, the world was changed forever
Samsung listened to you: Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ditching the “ugly” cameras
Samsung listened to you: Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ditching the “ugly” cameras
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless