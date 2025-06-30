The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
The Motorola Store is giving you a juicy Razr (2024) price cut plus you a nice freebie worth $49.99!
Don't intend to wait for this year's Prime Day phone deals? Well, if you're into flip phones, now might be the ideal time to grab the Motorola Razr (2024) for $150 off. In fact, not only do you get to save 21% on the $699.99 device at the Motorola Store, but you also receive a free $49.99 Razr strap case with your purchase. That's some $200 in savings right there, and it's not even Prime Day yet!
Although we came across a $200 price cut at Best Buy not long ago, this promo is no longer available. At the time of writing, the merchant gives you a $150 price cut, while Amazon only matches this discount on the Koala Gray model.
But it's not just the display and design that make this bad boy a worthwhile choice. It also offers great performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. Sure, it doesn't crush the benchmark tests, as you can see from our Razr (2024) review, but everyday tasks run like a breeze.
Software-wise, the Razr is promised three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, so it'll stay reliable in the long run. Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is considerably more promising on that front (and it's also considerably more expensive).
At the end of the day, we might have to wait until Prime Day 2025 phone deals go live, but for impatient shoppers, the Razr (2024) is a bargain right now. Get yours right now for $150 off and receive a free matching strap case worth $49.99.
This Motorola phone might have a successor already, but it's still a very stylish flip phone. It features two great-looking displays: a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch OLED touchscreen, delivering vibrant visuals.
What about the camera? It features a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. Photo quality is decent overall—nothing mind-blowing, but good enough for casual use. The main camera can sometimes produce oversharpened images, so keep that in mind.
