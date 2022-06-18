Motorola Razr 3 specs leak reveals small battery capacity

the clamshell to watch out for but, as they say, no smartphone is perfect, and after months of only good leaks, an unwelcome rumor has surfaced: the phone may use the same battery as its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 3 was sounding likeclamshell to watch out for but, as they say, no smartphone is perfect, and after months of only good leaks, an unwelcome rumor has surfaced: the phone may use the same battery as its predecessor.





Motorola was one of the first companies to release a foldable handset. Its first flip phone came out in 2019 and it was followed by a slightly updated 5G model in 2020. Those models had an uninspiring design with very large bezels and midrange specs but nonetheless commanded a high price.





The Motorola Razr 3 is rumored to be a significant upgrade over the Razr 5G . The handset is likely to embrace a more modern design with trimmed-down bezels and bigger inner and outer displays. On top of that, it's also expected to feature the recently announced high-end Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and a higher-specced camera system.





These rumored specs could have given the Razr 3 a solid chance of beating the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 , were it not for the battery capacity.





The first Razr packed a 2,500mAh cell and it was bumped up to 2,800mAh for the Razr 5G. The phone barely lasted a day, and one saving grace was the outer unit which let you do a lot of normal tasks without having to open the main display.





Known leaker Digital Chat Station has reiterated many of the rumors that we have already heard about the phone: a 6.7-inches inner screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a centered pinhole for the rumored 32MP front camera, and a dual rear camera array with 50MP and 13MP sensors.









There is also a new piece of information: the Razr 3 could feature a 2,800mAh battery. The Flip 4, on the other hand, is expected to have a 3,700mAh cell, which could help it maintain its spot as the most popular and best foldable phone around.





The new Razr will likely last longer than the Razr 5G though, considering that that phone was underpinned by the 7nm mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is not only a premium chip but it is also based on the more advanced 4nm process which makes it more power-efficient.





The Razr 2022 will allegedly be released in late July or August and it will cost €1,149 (~ $1,208) in Europe, meaning it will be more affordable than the outgoing model.