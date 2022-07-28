New teaser photo shows the bigger outer screen of the Moto Razr 2022
This summer belongs to foldables! Samsung is set to unveil the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 on August 10, and Motorola is aiming to introduce the third-gen Moto Razr before that (just in a few days, on August 2). The Moto Razr 2022 has seen some leaks (not as much as Samsung's foldables though), and now we get to see its big outer screen from a teaser on the Chinese social media website Weibo (via GSMArena).
The post on Weibo reveals the big outer screen that the third generation Moto Razr will rock. You can see that it is noticeably bigger than the 2-inch cover screen that its direct rival, the Z Flip 4, is expected to rock.
As you can see, the screen has a rectangular form factor. Next to it, we see the camera setup with two cameras horizontally to each other, and an LED flash right next to them.
The teaser on Weibo also notes that this outer screen "can sit on the same level as the internal screen" (machine translated), and although it is not exactly clear what this means, it is quite possible the post is referring to functionality. And yes, with that big screen you can do a lot of things other than glance at a notification quickly.
In terms of the two cameras, rumor has it the main camera will rock a 50MP sensor, and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle/macro unit will be the second camera. The selfie cam is expected to be a 32MP one.
The Razr 3 will reportedly cost €1,149 (around ~ $1,153) in Europe.
Here's a quick recap of the other things we've heard about the upcoming Moto Razr 3. The clamshell foldable is said to rock the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will ensure flagship-grade performance. The phone is expected to rock 12GB of RAM for hiccup-free multitasking, and 512GB of storage.
The main display of the phone will reportedly be a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On paper, this all sounds like a pretty solid rival to the upcoming Flip 4. One area where we might not see improvement is battery life, and rumor has it that the battery cell of the Razr 3 will remain the same as the Razr 2 (2,800mAh).
