Motorola may have just confirmed a major Razr 3 leak





The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 has apparently been manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process and promises 10 percent better CPU performance, 10 percent faster graphics, and up to 30 percent better power efficiency than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





Notebookcheck We have been hearing that Motorola is gearing up to launch a successor to its 2020 foldable phone and now the manufacturer has sort of confirmed that. As first spotted by, Motorola's general manager Shen Jin posted a photo on the Chinese social networking site Weibo that not only hints that the Motorola Razr 3 is on the way, but also that it will be powered by Qualcomm's new premium chip.





Per the machine-translated post, there is a hidden message in the image. The poster mentions the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and we also see a silhouette of a foldable phone, which all but confirms rumors that the Razr 3 will be powered by the new high-end chip.









That would be a big deal because OG Razr and Razr 5G came with mid-tier chips despite their high prices. The Razr 3 might keep the $1,399.99 price of its predecessor, but the upgrades may justify that to some extent.





Firstly, the Razr 3 is rumored to shed the big bezels and embrace a more Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3-like design. Both inner and outer screens are expected to get bigger , from 6.2-inches to 6.7-inches, and 2.7-inches to 3-inches, respectively.





The single-sensor rear camera array will be upgraded to a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main snapper and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro unit. The higher resolution 32MP front camera will allegedly be placed in a hole cutout instead of a notch.





According to rumors, Motorola's next foldable phone will be released in China in late July or early August. It will come to international markets at a later date.