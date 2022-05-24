Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video
Motorola has implicitly confirmed that its third foldable phone, which we presume will be called the Razr 3, is on the way and it will be powered by the souped-up version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that was announced a few days back. Images of the phone first leaked earlier this month and the same leaker is now back with a short video clip of the device.
Evan Blass has posted a GIF that shows the front of the phone as well as its cover screen. Gone are the thick bezels and notch and the phone now has a refined inner display with a center punch-hole. Per one leak, the size of the main screen has increased from 6.2-inches to 6.7-inches.
Similarly, the cover display has grown from 2.7-inches to 3-inches. The phone now features a single-tone look and the single-camera array has been replaced by a dual-sensor array, and its position has shifted from the center to the right. Per rumors, the phone has a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro sensor. The front camera has been upgraded to 32MP.
Hello, Maven. pic.twitter.com/xV7SbQYzrx— Ev (@evleaks) May 24, 2022
Like its predecessor, the Razr 3 folds flat and the screen doesn't have a crease. The device, which is codenamed Maven, has boxier, squared-off edges, which gives it a sleek look.
According to rumors, the fingerprint sensor will be relocated from the back to the power button. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
In addition to the Quartz Black variant shown in the video, the Razr 3 will reportedly also come in a Tranquil Blue option. The device is expected to have a premium price tag. Whether this will stop it from becoming a viable competitor to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will succeed the most popular foldable smartphone of 2021, the Flip 3, remains to be seen.
The Razr 3 will first be released in China sometime during the July/August timeframe and will come to international markets later in 2022.
