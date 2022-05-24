Motorola Razr 3 revealed in leaked video





Evan Blass has posted a GIF that shows the front of the phone as well as its cover screen. Gone are the thick bezels and notch and the phone now has a refined inner display with a center punch-hole. Per one leak , the size of the main screen has increased from 6.2-inches to 6.7-inches.





Similarly, the cover display has grown from 2.7-inches to 3-inches. The phone now features a single-tone look and the single-camera array has been replaced by a dual-sensor array, and its position has shifted from the center to the right. Per rumors, the phone has a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro sensor. The front camera has been upgraded to 32MP.









Like its predecessor, the Razr 3 folds flat and the screen doesn't have a crease. The device, which is codenamed Maven, has boxier, squared-off edges, which gives it a sleek look.





According to rumors, the fingerprint sensor will be relocated from the back to the power button. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





In addition to the Quartz Black variant shown in the video, the Razr 3 will reportedly also come in a Tranquil Blue option. The device is expected to have a premium price tag. Whether this will stop it from becoming a viable competitor to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will succeed the most popular foldable smartphone of 2021, the Flip 3, remains to be seen.





The Razr 3 will first be released in China sometime during the July/August timeframe and will come to international markets later in 2022.