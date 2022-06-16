Rumored price tag could make Moto Razr 3 a legitimate threat to Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Motorola Razr 3 rumors keep getting more and more exciting. Leaked images, video , and specs all point to a completely revamped version of the OG 2019 Razr that was followed by a 5G model in 2020. One leak that we hoped wasn't true has turned out to be fake.

The Razr 3 might not be as expensive as first thought









The Razr 3 is rumored to ditch the clunky design of its predecessors for more Galaxy Z Flip 3-like aesthetics. It's rumored to flaunt a boxier design, slim bezels, center punch-hole for the upgraded 32MP front camera, and a power button embedded fingerprint reader. Both inner and outer screens are expected to grow in size from 6.2-inches to 6.7-inches, and 2.7-inches to 3-inches, respectively.





The phone is also likely to have an improved rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor and 13MP hybrid wide-angle and macro unit. The clamshell will allegedly be powered by the premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.





That would be an upgrade in every sense of the word, considering the outgoing Razr had a cluttered design and offered mid-range specs and a mediocre camera system.





Despite that, it was about as expensive as the Galaxy Flip 5G - both were in the neighborhood of $1,400 - even though Samsung's phone offered bettered specs. Samsung's Flip phones have since gone down in price but there was chatter that the Razr 3 would boast a premium price tag.





CompareDial Trusted leaker Steve H.McFly has quashed that rumor, per a new report from. Apparently, the Razr 3 will retail for €1,149 (~ $1,208) in Europe, which would make it more affordable than the Razr 5G which carried a tag of €1,399 (~$1,471).









Today's report also claims that the Razr 3 will initially only be available in the color Quartz Black, so we will likely have to wait a bit for the rumored Tranquil Blue model. It also says that it will be launched in a single memory and storage variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





The Razr 3 will allegedly first be released in China in late July and come to international markets later this year.