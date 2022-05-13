Motorola Razr 3 could come with a larger cover screen than Flip 4

Motorola sat out the foldable race in 2021 but it's looking increasingly likely that the company will release the third-generation Motorola Razr this year





Rumor has been swirling that the Motorola Razr 3 will offer a more refined design, ditching the chunky bottom bezel and the notch and embracing a more squared-off look. Apparently, it will look more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 than the 2020 Motorola Razr 5G.





Display insider Ross Young has corroborated those rumors and has also added that both the inner and outer displays will get bigger. The Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inches main screen and a 2.7-inches cover display and per Ross, the Motorola Razr 2022 will feature a 6.7-inches internal panel and a 3-inches external screen.





For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was the most popular foldable handset last year, also has a 6.7-inches main display but a smaller 1.9-inches secondary unit. Its successor, the Flip 4 , is likely to have a slightly bigger external screen.





Motorola is apparently not just overhauling the design of the Razr 3, but is also going to equip it with better internals. The Razr 5G came with mid-tier specs, but the Razr 3 may offer top-of-the-line specs.





The device will allegedly be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Get 1 chip, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Camera specs are also likely to be superior to those of the Razr 5G.





While all that sounds promising, there is still one thing that could come in the way of Razr 3's success: its price. Despite its mid-tier specs, the Razr 5G retailed for $1,399.99 and the Razr 3 is also expected to be a premiumly priced product. The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, costs $1,000 and there are whispers that its successor will be a little more affordable.





The Razr 3 will reportedly be released in China sometime in July or August and will come to international markets at a later date.