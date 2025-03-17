Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While the foldable segment has become almost as crowded and as confusing as the larger smartphone market in the last couple of years, cash-strapped buyers still don't have a lot of options on US store shelves. The best of the best budget foldable handsets available stateside may well be the Motorola Razr (2023), especially at its latest and greatest discount.
The only little problem with this otherwise simply irresistible (and potentially unbeatable) deal is that you need to opt for a "Sage Green" colorway, which almost certainly means that you don't have an awful lot of time to act before Best Buy runs out of inventory or raises the price back up to $349.99 or $399.99 (as in recent months).
Described as a "flippin' good deal" even at its original list price in our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2023) review back in, well, 2023, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered device delivers absolutely outstanding bang for your buck today thanks to a massive and phenomenally smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display, a small but fairly useful 1.5-inch secondary screen, a more than reasonably large 4,200mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and a very competent 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system.
Is the Razr (2023) a better phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 or any of the two Razrs released by Motorola last year? Absolutely not. But for how much (or how little) it costs, it clearly offers a lot of value and should not be discarded by any foldable fans on tight budgets right now.
That's right, the mid-range Android-running flip phone is on sale at a new record low price at Best Buy after a massive $400 markdown. This bad boy used to cost $699.99 back in the day, which means that you now have to pay only $299.99 for an unlocked variant with no special requirements and no strings attached. Even better, you can save an additional $100 with upfront carrier activation.
The only little problem with this otherwise simply irresistible (and potentially unbeatable) deal is that you need to opt for a "Sage Green" colorway, which almost certainly means that you don't have an awful lot of time to act before Best Buy runs out of inventory or raises the price back up to $349.99 or $399.99 (as in recent months).
$349.99 is how much you currently need to pay for the Motorola Razr (2023) both if you order it on Amazon and directly from its manufacturer, so even though it's not a lot, you should definitely consider pulling the trigger at Best Buy and saving an extra 50 bucks.
Described as a "flippin' good deal" even at its original list price in our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2023) review back in, well, 2023, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered device delivers absolutely outstanding bang for your buck today thanks to a massive and phenomenally smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display, a small but fairly useful 1.5-inch secondary screen, a more than reasonably large 4,200mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and a very competent 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system.
Is the Razr (2023) a better phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 or any of the two Razrs released by Motorola last year? Absolutely not. But for how much (or how little) it costs, it clearly offers a lot of value and should not be discarded by any foldable fans on tight budgets right now.
Recommended Stories
17 Mar, 2025Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
28 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
19 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: