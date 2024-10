The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is not to be overlooked at its huge $200 Prime Day discount

One very good device that flew under our radar yesterday is without a doubt the Motorola Edge (2024) , which was released, well, earlier this year and is now marked down by an unprecedented 200 bucks from a list price of $549.99 with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue, Amazon Prime Membership Required $200 off (36%) Buy at Amazon









The Edge (2024) is obviously significantly cheaper than the older but undeniably better Edge+ (2023) as well, clearly hitting the right price point to appeal to a larger audience than ever before. Its aforementioned SoC, mind you, is by no means a laggard (compared to other great mid-range phones available today), and the 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology feels truly unbeatable in this bad boy's (current) price bracket.





Nicely curved around the edges (get it?) and capable of refreshing your most demanding content at a towering 144Hz rate, the "cinematic" 6.6-inch P-OLED display is probably the biggest selling point of the Motorola Edge (2024) , especially at its new record low price.





Then you have two respectable (at the very least) rear-facing cameras, one outright impressive 32MP selfie snapper, a software support policy that Motorola is working hard to improve in a meaningful way, and last but certainly not least, a premium and distinctive design with a robust aluminum frame, eye-catching vegan leather back, and remarkably thin 8.1mm profile. What more could you possibly expect any Android phone maker nowadays to deliver for less than four Benjamins?

Improperly called Prime Day , Amazon's second big member-exclusive sales event of 2024 is entering its second (and final) day today, with plenty of amazing phones (and not only that) continuing to fetch lower-than-ever prices with (almost) no strings attached.