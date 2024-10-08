Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
Prime Day knocks the well-liked Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to a new record-low price

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) in Caramel Latte displayed on a table, showcasing its rear design.
Prime Day is up and running! Over the next 48 hours, users get unbelievably appealing smartphone deals to splurge on! One of the really incredible ones in this event is a humongous $150 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). That's right! This bad boy is now at its best price ever, so hurry up and get your Prime member discount on Amazon before it's too late!

Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) this Prime Day

October Prime Day is in full swing, and Prime members can now get one of the best mid-range phones at killer prices! The fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is now $150 off and a real delight at Amazon! Take advantage soon; this deal might expire fast!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, the mid-range phone was previously available for a tad more than $320 at the beginning of August. That was also its former lowest price. But now that you can get it for as low as about $250, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) becomes a no-brainer you should absolutely snatch.

With its ultra-awesome design, flashy colors and vegan leather back, this Motorola phone looks nothing like its predecessor. It offers several important upgrades over the previous model as well, and we're not talking just about the design.

No, this puppy gets a larger 6.7-inch display that finally uses pOLED technology instead of IPS LCD. Moreover, the latest iteration of Motorola's stylus-wielding phones has an improved rear camera system. While the primary sensor is still 50 MP, you now get OIS for better image quality in dynamic settings. The model also has a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, which delivers respectable photo quality as well.

Sacrifices had to be made to achieve the same MSRP as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). That's probably why the 2024 model sticks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip used in its predecessor. While the phone struggles to give the Galaxy A35 or the Pixel 8a a run for their money on the performance front, you shouldn't have any issue with it day-to-day. Just keep in mind that it's not a power machine.

Ultimately, if you're looking for a budget-friendly Android phone with its own stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is absolutely the one to get! Hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's October Prime Day deal if you want to save $150 on this fantastic mid-ranger.
