Feel the need for speed and save big bucks with Amazon's stellar OnePlus 12R Prime Big Deal!





OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $125 off (21%) Buy at Amazon













Yes, you do unfortunately need to meet that special and totally predictable requirement today (or tomorrow) in order to save a rare $120 on a gray-only OnePlus 12R with 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM. The same unsurprisingly goes for a top-of-the-line variant with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a bonkers 16GB memory count, which can be had in your choice of Iron Gray or Cool Blue colorways at an even higher $125 discount from a list price of $599.99. Hard to find a better phone at similar prices, eh?