Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Feel the need for speed and save big bucks with Amazon's stellar OnePlus 12R Prime Big Deal!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12R
By no means a better phone than the OnePlus 12, the slightly smaller and less powerful OnePlus 12R might just be a smarter buy right now for a lot of cash-strapped Android enthusiasts. That's because Amazon is selling the 6.78-inch device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under its hood for 120 bucks less than its regular price of $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.

No, that doesn't make the cheapest OnePlus 12R model quite as affordable as, say, a Moto G Power 5G (2024) or Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), but only because the three's spec sheets are in no way comparable. Incredibly enough, the 12R powerhouse is just as affordable as a Pixel 8a, arguably eclipsing Google's latest mid-ranger in a number of important ways.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$120 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$125 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

For one thing, you get 80W charging support here, which is faster than almost all the best Android phones available in the US today. That aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is also undeniably speedier than the Google Tensor G3 chip inside the Pixel 8a, even though it obviously can't match the level of overall performance delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12 or Samsung Galaxy S24.

The unquestionably premium build quality, almost shockingly large 5,500mAh battery, and... not-too-shabby 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system of this bad boy are another three big strengths that make the OnePlus 12R an absolute must-buy for budget 5G phone fans this fall... with an Amazon Prime membership.

Yes, you do unfortunately need to meet that special and totally predictable requirement today (or tomorrow) in order to save a rare $120 on a gray-only OnePlus 12R with 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM. The same unsurprisingly goes for a top-of-the-line variant with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a bonkers 16GB memory count, which can be had in your choice of Iron Gray or Cool Blue colorways at an even higher $125 discount from a list price of $599.99. Hard to find a better phone at similar prices, eh?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless