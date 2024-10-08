Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
Motorola's surprisingly premium Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is a Prime Day steal at $100 off

Moto G Power 5G (2024) with vegan leather back
Released just around six months ago, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the kind of handset that makes possible what was deemed impossible by many mobile users not that long ago, striking a virtually unrivaled balance between quality and affordability.

That's especially true at a $100 Amazon discount from a $299.99 list price, which is a never-before-seen deal at any major US retailer, Motorola included. Naturally, you do have to meet one key requirement to maximize your savings on the latest unlocked Moto G Power mid-ranger with 5G connectivity in your choice of Midnight Blue or Pale Lilac hues, although a Prime membership is arguably not as inconvenient as an obligatory device trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or anything of that nature.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

This Amazon Prime Big Deal is unsurprisingly better than the e-commerce giant's previous Prime-exclusive offer on this particular smartphone, which arrived a little too soon after its commercial debut to save you more than 50 bucks.

At $100 off its already fairly reasonable price, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) might be the absolute best budget 5G phone for a lot of shoppers ahead of the holiday season, undercutting the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and OnePlus Nord N30 5G while rocking a more than respectable spec sheet.

That includes a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with impressive (for this price bracket) 120Hz refresh rate technology, a fittingly hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 30W speeds, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, and a dual rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 50MP snapper with Quad Pixel functionality and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens.

On top of everything else, the newest addition to the affordable Moto G Power line looks anything but cheap at first glance, with a vegan leather back borrowed from costlier and higher-end Motorola handsets and a not-too-thick 8.5mm profile for a device with a 5,000mAh battery under its hood. 

Now, we're obviously not looking at a phone quite as advanced as last year's Edge+ flagship here, but the value for money is really hard to beat... if you hurry.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
