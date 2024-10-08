Last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is one of this fall's top bargains at a huge $350 discount





That price didn't originally feel excessive, mind you, but of course, as time went by and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside this handset was superseded by the Gen 3 powering many of today's best Android phones , US retailers couldn't possibly charge $800, $700, or even $600 anymore.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $350 off (44%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon thus started to sell the unlocked Edge Plus for $300 less than usual a few months back, and now that discount is bumped up by another 50 bucks for a limited time for Prime members only. If you ask me, this is still very much a high-end device from almost every important standpoint, including screen size and quality, build quality, camera capabilities, battery life, charging speed, and yes, even overall performance.





The raw power here is obviously no match for what the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer in the same department... which is why there's such a huge price gap between the two. With a 6.67-inch OLED display in tow capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 165Hz rate, as well as a 50 + 12 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system, 60MP single front-facing snapper, and a 5,100mAh battery equipped with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support, the value proposition of the Edge+ (2023) is simply unrivaled at its new all-time low price.





That's even more evident if you consider that Motorola has yet to release a proper sequel stateside, not to mention that your cheaper-than-ever Edge Plus flagship from last year also offers 512 gigs of internal storage space, which is yet another impressive specification for its freshly reduced price.



That price, by the way, is only a little bit higher than how much the Pixel 8a costs for Amazon's latest Prime Day extravaganza. It's perhaps needless to say that Google's newest mid-ranger has nothing on this oldie but goldie high-ender in the hardware department, further emphasizing the appeal of a deeply discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023).