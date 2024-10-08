Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is one of this fall's top bargains at a huge $350 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
What do you call a one-year-old Android flagship? An almost-flagship? An ex-flagship? How about an absolute steal and a bang-for-buck champion? Those last two seem to be the best ways to describe the Motorola Edge+ (2023) right now at a completely unprecedented $350 discount from a $799.99 list price.

That price didn't originally feel excessive, mind you, but of course, as time went by and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside this handset was superseded by the Gen 3 powering many of today's best Android phones, US retailers couldn't possibly charge $800, $700, or even $600 anymore.

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon thus started to sell the unlocked Edge Plus for $300 less than usual a few months back, and now that discount is bumped up by another 50 bucks for a limited time for Prime members only. If you ask me, this is still very much a high-end device from almost every important standpoint, including screen size and quality, build quality, camera capabilities, battery life, charging speed, and yes, even overall performance.

The raw power here is obviously no match for what the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer in the same department... which is why there's such a huge price gap between the two. With a 6.67-inch OLED display in tow capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 165Hz rate, as well as a 50 + 12 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system, 60MP single front-facing snapper, and a 5,100mAh battery equipped with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support, the value proposition of the Edge+ (2023) is simply unrivaled at its new all-time low price.

That's even more evident if you consider that Motorola has yet to release a proper sequel stateside, not to mention that your cheaper-than-ever Edge Plus flagship from last year also offers 512 gigs of internal storage space, which is yet another impressive specification for its freshly reduced price.

Recommended Stories
That price, by the way, is only a little bit higher than how much the Pixel 8a costs for Amazon's latest Prime Day extravaganza. It's perhaps needless to say that Google's newest mid-ranger has nothing on this oldie but goldie high-ender in the hardware department, further emphasizing the appeal of a deeply discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
46 stories
08 Oct, 2024
Last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is one of this fall's top bargains at a huge $350 discount
30 Sep, 2024
The high-end, 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is in mid-range category selling for $300 off
26 Sep, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2023) is back in the spotlight for 50% off on Best Buy
25 Sep, 2024
Sleek and powerful, the Motorola Edge (2024) is on sale at a sweet discount and is a must-have
16 Sep, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to make headlines at $300 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless