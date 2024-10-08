Amazon's Prime Day bonanza makes Google's budget Pixel 8a champion cheaper than ever
Amazon's second big batch of Prime-exclusive deals this year is officially in full swing, but while many of today's otherwise huge discounts on massively popular mobile devices from all kinds of top brands are little more than repeats of the e-commerce giant's special offers from July, some products are taken to new heights of affordability.
The Pixel 8a mid-ranger, for instance, was simply far too young three months ago to drop to an irresistible price, which is however happening right now. The 6.1-inch stock Android-running handset has become pretty much impossible to turn down for cash-strapped Google fans after a $120 discount from a list price of $499, and if you hurry, you can pick your favorite of four different color options for this entry-level 128GB storage configuration.
You will of course need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this unprecedented promotion, and the same goes for a similarly compelling $123 discount from a regular price of $559 for a 256 gig variant available in a single Obsidian hue.
Although it undeniably deserves that aforementioned mid-range label due to its lower-quality build compared to the "vanilla" Pixel 8, the 8a packs a decidedly high-end Tensor G3 processor... that has naturally been superseded by the G4 inside the significantly costlier Pixel 9.
Hopefully, you don't need stronger evidence than our in-depth Pixel 8a review from a few months ago to convince you that this is one of the best budget 5G phones you can buy today and tomorrow (as long as Amazon doesn't run out of inventory early). The long-term software support is unrivaled (especially in the sub-$400 price bracket), the camera capabilities are more or less as impressive as what the high-end Pixel 8 offers, and the battery life shines bright in the mid-range segment despite the 4,500mAh or so cell having to handle a decidedly sharp and smooth OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Simply put, this is a value proposition like no other in the current mobile landscape, and with Prime Big Deals flying left and right, that certainly says a lot about the appeal of Amazon's latest and greatest Google Pixel 8a promo.
