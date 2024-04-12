Snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon

The Edge (2022) is now available for less than $150

You can now get a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon! The epic deal gives you a true bang for your buck, as this phone has a great 6.6-inch OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek processor and a 5,000mAh battery that lasts quite a while. The device also takes great photos with its triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor.