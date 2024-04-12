Snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon

Up Next:
Getting a decent mid-range price for less than $150 sounds like a flight of fancy, doesn’t it? You’d be surprised to know Amazon is making this dream a reality with a top-notch offer on a popular Motorola phone. As you might have guessed, we’re not talking about a 2023-released model, but a 2022 one – the Motorola Edge (2022). This puppy is now 28% off its Amazon list price of about $200!
Act fast if you wish to get this Motorola phone at its lowest price ever. That’s right – the Edge (2022) has never seen such irresistibly low prices before. To our knowledge, the previous best price for this puppy was about $160 at Amazon, which is definitely not as attractive as the current offer.
Rivaling devices like the Galaxy A53 5G, the Moto phone is an incredible gem at that price. While not the best mid-range phone on the market, the device offers a great display and plenty of battery life. In other words, undemanding users should be more than happy to get it, especially at 28% off. Let’s get some context.
The display here is super-bright, especially compared to other phones in that price bracket. Performance-wise, the handset may stutter when you push it too much, but it’s more than acceptable for day-to-day use. The camera is also great for the phone’s current price.
Granted, this bad boy isn’t exactly a spring chicken in the smartphone universe. Then again, the good news is that it’ll receive OS updates until Android 15, with security patches until 2026. If you like what it offers, definitely get one at Amazon now to get the most bang for your buck. The deal probably won’t remain live for too long!
For less than $140, you get a brand-new Android phone with a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED screen with snappy 144Hz refresh rates, a MediaTek processor, and a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor. Motorola also slapped on a large 5,000mAh battery that lets you watch videos for over 12 hours between charges.
