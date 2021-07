Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family

This will take place on August 5, according to a couple of official teasers posted on Weibo by the Lenovo-owned company itself and one of its top executives , and while the identity of the device (or devices) set to be unveiled then is not technically etched in stone, it doesn't take a psychic to predict exactly what's in the pipeline.







That's because the Motorola Edge 20 5G family has been in the news for quite some time now, including a "regular" version with slightly different specifications for North America and "global" markets, a high-end (ish) Pro model packing a Snapdragon 870 processor, and an ultra-affordable Lite member with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC inside.









One of the key selling points of all these upcoming Edge -series handsets will undoubtedly be a primary 108MP camera, and unsurprisingly, that's precisely what Motorola seems to be hyping up in its official August 5 launch poster.





Interestingly, the Edge 20 lineup was at one point tipped to see daylight "at the very end of July" , so while it's unlikely, you shouldn't rule out a global or US announcement happening ahead of this Chinese event.









Hot on the heels of a surprisingly discreet Moto G100 5G US release that came a good four months after the affordable handset's international announcement , it looks like Motorola is gearing up for a slightly noisier launch as well.