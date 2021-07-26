Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Motorola

Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family
Hot on the heels of a surprisingly discreet Moto G100 5G US release that came a good four months after the affordable handset's international announcement, it looks like Motorola is gearing up for a slightly noisier launch as well.

This will take place on August 5, according to a couple of official teasers posted on Weibo by the Lenovo-owned company itself and one of its top executives, and while the identity of the device (or devices) set to be unveiled then is not technically etched in stone, it doesn't take a psychic to predict exactly what's in the pipeline.

That's because the Motorola Edge 20 5G family has been in the news for quite some time now, including a "regular" version with slightly different specifications for North America and "global" markets, a high-end (ish) Pro model packing a Snapdragon 870 processor, and an ultra-affordable Lite member with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC inside.


One of the key selling points of all these upcoming Edge-series handsets will undoubtedly be a primary 108MP camera, and unsurprisingly, that's precisely what Motorola seems to be hyping up in its official August 5 launch poster.

Interestingly, the Edge 20 lineup was at one point tipped to see daylight "at the very end of July", so while it's unlikely, you shouldn't rule out a global or US announcement happening ahead of this Chinese event.

Speaking of, it's important to keep in mind that the Edge 20 Pro may never hit stores stateside, which will obviously put the spotlight mainly on the mid-range non-Pro variant. That one is almost definitely headed for Verizon (sooner or later) with a much lower starting price (or so we assume) than last year's "standard" Motorola Edge and thus a considerably better chance of cracking our list of the best budget 5G phones out there.

