Motorola unveils its fastest phone to date - the Moto G100

The quad-camera system on the back of the Moto G100 features a 64MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology for better low light sensitivity. There’s an ultra-wide 16MP snapper with a cool ring-light flash, part of the Macro Vision package.Motorola claims that this camera will let you get 5x closer compared to a standard lens for detailed macro shots, and we’re itching to get our hands on the phone and try this feature. There’s a 2MP depth sensor that takes care of those bokeh portraits and also a ToF sensor for more precise auto-focus.Ready For is Motorola’s attempt to make things a bit easier and more pleasant for its users. Basically, it’s a platform that offers a desktop-like experience by connecting your smartphone to a larger external display.You get different use scenarios for this one - you can turn your phone into a mobile desktop and use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. You can also game on a big screen with a connected Bluetooth controller, and you can use the main camera system for video calls, watching the video stream on the external screen.The Moto G100 is the second device to support the Ready For platform (after the Edge+). It’s an interesting concept and we have to try it ourselves in order to evaluate its execution and real-life benefits.