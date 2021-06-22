Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too

Motorola Moto G60S and Moto G50 5G

The Edge 20 Lite is likely to act as some form of a budget flagship. If it turns out to be too expensive for your liking, the unreleased



We know even less about these two smartphones. However, if we were to take an educated guess, they might end up being updated versions of the existing Moto G60 and Moto G50. Motorola previously used the ‘S’ branding on the Moto G-series in 2017 with the



Back to the Edge 20 Lite, unfortunately we don’t know much about specs right now. However, a 32-megapixel selfie camera is reportedly part of the package. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor are included too.