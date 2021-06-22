$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Motorola Android

Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 22, 2021, 9:02 AM
0
Motorola's next budget flagship will be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
Motorola has announced 17 smartphones in under six months and a new leak reveals that the Lenovo-owned brand already has several more devices in the works for the second half of 2021.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite


Motorola is working on three Edge-branded smartphones with 108-megapixel cameras for release later this year. The cheapest device of them all — codenamed ‘Kyoto’ — will be marketed as the Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

That’s according to a new leak by Evan Blass, which suggests that the remaining Edge-branded smartphones could be released as part of an upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series.

Motorola released the Edge and Edge+ in 2020, so perhaps this time around we’ll see the Edge 20 and Edge 20+ alongside the Edge 20 Lite, with the Plus-branded model arriving in European and North American variants.

Back to the Edge 20 Lite, unfortunately we don’t know much about specs right now. However, a 32-megapixel selfie camera is reportedly part of the package. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor are included too.

Motorola Moto G60S and Moto G50 5G


The Edge 20 Lite is likely to act as some form of a budget flagship. If it turns out to be too expensive for your liking, the unreleased Motorola ‘Lisbon’ Moto G60S and Motorola ‘Saipan’ Moto G50 5G could be of interest.

We know even less about these two smartphones. However, if we were to take an educated guess, they might end up being updated versions of the existing Moto G60 and Moto G50. Motorola previously used the ‘S’ branding on the Moto G-series in 2017 with the Moto G5S — an improved version of the Moto G5. So it’d make sense for the Moto G60S to be an updated Moto G60.

The Moto G50 5G leak, on the other hand, is a little more confusing because the current Moto G50 model already supports 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480. But Evan Blass clarified that this device is a new model, not the one released in March.

