The Motorola Edge 20 5G will come in these snazzy colors and powerful variants





Curiously enough, it looks like none of these three devices (four, if we separately consider the North American and global "Berlin" versions) will directly follow in the footsteps of 2020's Edge+ with ultra-high-end specifications.





The most advanced model of this Motorola Edge 20 lineup, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the state-of-the-art 888, is also not expected to officially land in the US, which means the spotlight is primarily on the aforementioned Berlin-codenamed phone around those parts.

At least 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and seven different shades













Unlike the aforementioned OG Edge, which started at a modest 4GB RAM, the Edge 20 5G is tipped to offer no less than 8 gigs of the good stuff in its entry-level configuration also accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.





While said model will apparently be available in your choice of three snazzy hues (Frosted White, Electric Graphite, and Lagoon Green), it looks like digital hoarders requiring twice that storage space in combination with the same 8GB memory count may need to settle for a single Frosted Gray colorway.





Last but not least, it's certainly nice to see Motorola plan on releasing a top-of-the-line Edge 20 5G version with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage space, especially in Midnight Blue, Iridescent White, and Blue Vegan Leather options.





All of that sounds positively dreamy for something we hope to see listed among the best budget 5G phones of 2021 before long, although we obviously don't expect Verizon to carry seven different flavors of a device not manufactured by Apple or Samsung.

Other key Motorola Edge 20 5G specs and features





With a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 778 SoC under its hood, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras including a 108MP beast, and a silky smooth 120Hz 6.78-inch display also in tow, it remains to be seen if the Motorola Edge 20 5G will end up as affordable as some of you are probably dreaming of right now.





It pretty much goes without saying that a sub-$500 and even a sub-$600 price point seems unlikely (on Big Red of all places) for a no doubt attractive 5G handset with at least 8 gigs of memory on deck, but there's a good chance this leaked list of Edge 20 configurations will prove incomplete.









After all, Evan Blass himself originally revealed a spec sheet (above) that included 6GB RAM, and if that particular model is headed for Verizon, we're a little more optimistic of this upper mid-end smartphone's chances to rival Samsung's Galaxy A72 5G (which is not yet available stateside) or Google's Pixel 4a 5G (which is increasingly hard to come by).







