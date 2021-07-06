$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Motorola Android 5G

The Motorola Edge 20 5G will come in these snazzy colors and powerful variants

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Motorola Edge 20 5G will come in these snazzy colors and powerful variants
After making its big Android flagship comeback last year to surprisingly good reviews, Motorola is apparently preparing to release at least three new Edge-branded handsets around the world later this month.

Curiously enough, it looks like none of these three devices (four, if we separately consider the North American and global "Berlin" versions) will directly follow in the footsteps of 2020's Edge+ with ultra-high-end specifications.

The most advanced model of this Motorola Edge 20 lineup, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the state-of-the-art 888, is also not expected to officially land in the US, which means the spotlight is primarily on the aforementioned Berlin-codenamed phone around those parts.

At least 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and seven different shades


Likely to hit store shelves as the successor to the "regular" Motorola Edge 5G, the non-Pro Edge 20 mid-ranger just so happens to be the subject of the latest "ev-leak." If the newest information published by Evan Blass on Twitter proves reliable, which is almost always the case, the undoubtedly 5G-enabled Motorola Edge 20 will be available in a wide array of eye-catching colors and two main storage variants.


Unlike the aforementioned OG Edge, which started at a modest 4GB RAM, the Edge 20 5G is tipped to offer no less than 8 gigs of the good stuff in its entry-level configuration also accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.

While said model will apparently be available in your choice of three snazzy hues (Frosted White, Electric Graphite, and Lagoon Green), it looks like digital hoarders requiring twice that storage space in combination with the same 8GB memory count may need to settle for a single Frosted Gray colorway.

Last but not least, it's certainly nice to see Motorola plan on releasing a top-of-the-line Edge 20 5G version with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage space, especially in Midnight Blue, Iridescent White, and Blue Vegan Leather options.

All of that sounds positively dreamy for something we hope to see listed among the best budget 5G phones of 2021 before long, although we obviously don't expect Verizon to carry seven different flavors of a device not manufactured by Apple or Samsung.

Other key Motorola Edge 20 5G specs and features


With a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 778 SoC under its hood, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras including a 108MP beast, and a silky smooth 120Hz 6.78-inch display also in tow, it remains to be seen if the Motorola Edge 20 5G will end up as affordable as some of you are probably dreaming of right now.

It pretty much goes without saying that a sub-$500 and even a sub-$600 price point seems unlikely (on Big Red of all places) for a no doubt attractive 5G handset with at least 8 gigs of memory on deck, but there's a good chance this leaked list of Edge 20 configurations will prove incomplete.


After all, Evan Blass himself originally revealed a spec sheet (above) that included 6GB RAM, and if that particular model is headed for Verizon, we're a little more optimistic of this upper mid-end smartphone's chances to rival Samsung's Galaxy A72 5G (which is not yet available stateside) or Google's Pixel 4a 5G (which is increasingly hard to come by).

In other words, there's a tiny market segment between the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12-series powerhouses that the Motorola Edge 20 5G could make some serious waves in... if priced competitively enough and released soon enough.

Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
Jun 22, 2021, 9:02 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Upcoming Motorola Edge phones get detailed: 108MP cameras for all!
Upcoming Motorola Edge phones get detailed: 108MP cameras for all!
Jun 17, 2021, 6:20 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Motorola Defy (2021) is official; The tough guy on the block
Motorola Defy (2021) is official; The tough guy on the block
Jun 17, 2021, 2:34 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
The next foldable Motorola Razr might flaunt a completely overhauled design
featured
featured
The next foldable Motorola Razr might flaunt a completely overhauled design
Jun 14, 2021, 10:32 AM, by Anam Hamid

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google Maps' Insights feature is rolling out in more countries
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google Maps' Insights feature is rolling out in more countries
Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 announcement could be coming next week
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung One UI 4 Android 12 announcement could be coming next week
The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before
-$100
New LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds bring long battery life, signature UV sanitizing case
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New LG Tone Free FP8 earbuds bring long battery life, signature UV sanitizing case
Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds will cost $99 and offer active noise cancellation
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds will cost $99 and offer active noise cancellation
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise cancellation
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise cancellation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless