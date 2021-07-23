Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official

Check out the Motorola Edge 20’s updated camera bump

Interestingly, these details only apply to the international model. The North American Edge 20, which should be announced at the same time and resemble the device pictured above and below, features a slightly larger 6.8-inch display with an adapted Full-HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080p.In addition to the overhaul of the front, Motorola has made some important changes to the rear design. Specifically, it has expanded the size of the camera bump and leaned into a more uniform design with matching lenses for each sensor.Specifications-wise, the international Motorola Edge 20 is set to feature a 108-megapixel main camera coupled with an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto alternative and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that includes a dedicated macro mode.