Motorola Android 5G

Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
Rumor has it that Motorola will announce a trio of Edge-branded smartphones later this month. Ahead of the unveiling, a new leak gives us a much clearer look at the middle child — Motorola Edge 20 — and corroborates several specs.

The Motorola Edge 20 features a 120Hz punch-hole display


The ever-reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer (more commonly known as OnLeaks) has shared CAD-based renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 5G, which features a 6.67-inch punch-hole display wrapped with slim bezels.

Quite ironically and unlike the original Edge model, the Edge 20 display doesn’t feature curved edges on either side. Motorola has instead selected a flat panel, likely in an effort to cut costs.

There is some good news, though — the Chicago-based brand has been relatively generous with the display specifications, opting to include a Full-HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080p) and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Interestingly, these details only apply to the international model. The North American Edge 20, which should be announced at the same time and resemble the device pictured above and below, features a slightly larger 6.8-inch display with an adapted Full-HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080p.

Check out the Motorola Edge 20’s updated camera bump


In addition to the overhaul of the front, Motorola has made some important changes to the rear design. Specifically, it has expanded the size of the camera bump and leaned into a more uniform design with matching lenses for each sensor.

Specifications-wise, the international Motorola Edge 20 is set to feature a 108-megapixel main camera coupled with an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto alternative and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that includes a dedicated macro mode.

US-based Motorola Edge 20 buyers, on the other hand, will have to make do with a downgraded camera setup. The main camera stays, but the 16-megapixel ultra-wide is switched out for an 8-megapixel version and the telephoto is ditched in favor of a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other noteworthy Motorola Edge 20 design features


Sandwiched between the front and rear panel is what looks like an aluminum frame. On the bottom, it houses both a USB-C port and speaker along with a SIM card tray, while the right side is home to the volume rocker and power button (which doubles as a fingerprint scanner).

Unlike the original Motorola Edge, the second-generation Motorola Edge 20 doesn’t include a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you don’t already own a pair of wireless earbuds, make sure to check our list of best true wireless earbuds.

For those of you interested in the exact dimensions, Motorola’s Edge 20 5G measures 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm. That’s quite a bit larger than the original Motorola Edge (161.6 x 71.1 x 9.3 mm) and even the Galaxy S21 Ultra (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm).


Motorola Edge 20 5G announcement date and internal specs


If reports of an announcement “at the very end of July” are accurate, expect the Motorola Edge 20 5G to be introduced next week. Pricing is rumored to be around €400 for Europe.

As for the internal specifications, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor will lead the way alongside a 4,000mAh battery and the choice of 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. The North American version will be largely the same, with the only difference being the presence of a larger 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 20 5G will presumably ship with Android 11 out of the box, with an update to Android 12 likely to arrive at some point next year. Motorola doesn’t have the best track record with software support, though, so don’t expect much beyond that.

