The Motorola Edge 20 family could be launched 'at the very end of July'

But although the company's latest flagship was unveiled way back in April 2020 before going on sale a month later, we're still waiting for the official announcement of the "second-gen Motorola Edge family."









Unfortunately, that's the full extent of this hot new ev-leak, which leaves us wondering exactly how much the "Berlin North America" variant, for instance, might end up costing on the largest wireless network stateside.









Obviously, that's just a codename, with the 6.78-inch device likely to be marketed either as the Motorola Edge 2 5G or the Edge 20 5G . Powered by an upper mid-range Snapdragon 778 processor, this bad boy is all but guaranteed to follow in the footsteps of the "regular" Motorola Edge rather than the ultra-high-end Edge+, thus vying for 2021's best budget 5G phone crown.





Android power users will be disappointed to hear that none of these four Motorola Edge 20-series models is actually expected to compete against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of raw speed.





Instead, the 6.67-inch smartphone codenamed PStar is reportedly headed to Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and India with the same Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood as the existing Edge S, G100 , or OnePlus 9R , while the "Kyoto" is tipped to be released "globally" with a middling MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC inside.









Finally, the "global" Motorola Berlin is essentially a slightly downgraded version of the Verizon-bound "Berlin" with a smaller screen and battery in tow but the same aforementioned Snapdragon 778 processor.





Curiously enough, the company is officially working on a handset powered by Qualcomm's hot new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset despite seemingly not having a single flagship based on the "standard" Snapdragon 888 platform in the pipeline.





In other words, you might have to wait until late Q3 or possibly even Q4 2021 to see a proper Motorola Edge+ sequel released anywhere around the world.





Motorola has been relatively active on the smartphone release front so far this year, expanding its popular Moto G family with a number of mid and even high-end models while also rolling out a new Edge-branded device and a reasonably priced One 5G Ace mid-ranger.