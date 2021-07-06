Here's what Motorola's next Edge flagships will be called

We are assuming that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro could be the PSTAR model, which is said to have a Snapdragon 870 processor on board, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen, and a 108MP triple camera system. The PSTAR model will be released globally in Asia, Europe, Australia, and Latin America and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20





The regular Motorola Edge 20 should be the Berlin and Berlin NA model. The global version will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and be powered by the 5G enabled Snapdragon 778G processor. The camera setup will be similar to the one on the Pro model, but the battery will be a smaller 4,000mAh unit.



The North America variant of the Edge 20 codenamed Berlin NA will have a slightly bigger 6.68-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, but it will have a slightly worse camera system. Its main sensor will once again be a 108MP unit, though the wide-angle and macro cameras will see a decrease in megapixels compared to the global version.





Lastly, the battery will be a bigger 5,000mAh unit and the phone will be released under Verizon’s name in the states.