Here's what Motorola's next Edge flagships will be called
According to tipster Evan Blass, Motorola is going to release three new phones at the end of this month. These will be called the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Previously, we only knew the code names: Berlin, Berlin North America, Kyoto, and PSTAR.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
We are assuming that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro could be the PSTAR model, which is said to have a Snapdragon 870 processor on board, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen, and a 108MP triple camera system. The PSTAR model will be released globally in Asia, Europe, Australia, and Latin America and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 20
The regular Motorola Edge 20 should be the Berlin and Berlin NA model. The global version will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and be powered by the 5G enabled Snapdragon 778G processor. The camera setup will be similar to the one on the Pro model, but the battery will be a smaller 4,000mAh unit.
The North America variant of the Edge 20 codenamed Berlin NA will have a slightly bigger 6.68-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, but it will have a slightly worse camera system. Its main sensor will once again be a 108MP unit, though the wide-angle and macro cameras will see a decrease in megapixels compared to the global version.
Motorola Edge 20 Lite
And last but not least, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. This should be the Kyoto codenamed model and as the name suggests, a cheaper version of the Edge 20. Screen size is not revealed, but what we do know is that it will be a FHD+ 90Hz panel. The Edge 20 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and has the same cameras and battery as the North American version of the Edge 20. As for availability, it will be released globally, but not in the US.
It’s fair to say that all of the phones will be similar in terms of design, with all featuring a hole-punch selfie camera located in the center.