$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
In 2020, Motorola upped its game with the Edge series and proved that it’s more than just a budget to mid-range smartphone company. The rumored upcoming Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro stand as proof of the company’s vision for the future.

Both devices have been spotted on the TENAA certification website under the codes XT2143-1 for the Motorola Edge 20 and XT2153-1 for the Edge 20 Pro.

Motorola Edge 20


Most of the information from the TENAA listing matches the previous leak we received from Evan Blass. According to the listing, the Moto Edge 20 will have three cameras on its back, led by a main 108MP snapper. Besides the power and volume ones, it also looks like the body will have an additional button on its left side, which could be intended for activating the Google Assistant.

The screen is shown to be a 6.67-inch (6.68-inch for the NA version) FHD+ OLED at а 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Interestingly, the display’s refresh rate is not mentioned in the certification, but from Evan Blass’ report, we know that it is supposed to support 120Hz. When it comes to the looks, the phone is said to be coming in silver, green, black, blue, white, and gray.


As for the handset’s insides, the listing shows that it will sport an octa-core 2.4GHz processor, which most likely will be the Snapdragon 778G processor. The TENAA listing reveals variations of 6/8/12 GB of RAM paired with 128/256/512 GB of internal storage.

One difference from previous tips is the battery size. The one we saw from Evan Blass said that the Motorola Edge 20 will come with 4000mAh (global version) and 5000mAh (NA version). However, here we see that it will instead be 3760mAh.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro


The Pro version of the Moto Edge 20 has a lot of similarities with its less powerful sibling. The screen will be the same FHD+ OLED, and it will come in the same RAM and storage variants.

What’s different, though, is the horsepower behind the system, which in this case comes from a 3.2GHz octa-core processor. Judging by previous tips, that would probably be the Snapdragon 870.


The battery also sees an upgrade to a more decent 4230mAh, much closer to what we’ve heard beforehand. Support for fast charging is there as well. Just like with its smaller brother, the Pro has a set of three cameras, although it’s safe to assume the tele and wide-angle ones will be better.

Last but not least, both handsets will be running on Android 11 out of the box. Given Motorola’s clean software and reputable history of reliable updates, it’s also safe to assume that the devices will at least get up to Android 12 once it gets released.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless