Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images0
Both devices have been spotted on the TENAA certification website under the codes XT2143-1 for the Motorola Edge 20 and XT2153-1 for the Edge 20 Pro.
Motorola Edge 20
Most of the information from the TENAA listing matches the previous leak we received from Evan Blass. According to the listing, the Moto Edge 20 will have three cameras on its back, led by a main 108MP snapper. Besides the power and volume ones, it also looks like the body will have an additional button on its left side, which could be intended for activating the Google Assistant.
As for the handset’s insides, the listing shows that it will sport an octa-core 2.4GHz processor, which most likely will be the Snapdragon 778G processor. The TENAA listing reveals variations of 6/8/12 GB of RAM paired with 128/256/512 GB of internal storage.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
The Pro version of the Moto Edge 20 has a lot of similarities with its less powerful sibling. The screen will be the same FHD+ OLED, and it will come in the same RAM and storage variants.
What’s different, though, is the horsepower behind the system, which in this case comes from a 3.2GHz octa-core processor. Judging by previous tips, that would probably be the Snapdragon 870.
The battery also sees an upgrade to a more decent 4230mAh, much closer to what we’ve heard beforehand. Support for fast charging is there as well. Just like with its smaller brother, the Pro has a set of three cameras, although it’s safe to assume the tele and wide-angle ones will be better.
Last but not least, both handsets will be running on Android 11 out of the box. Given Motorola’s clean software and reputable history of reliable updates, it’s also safe to assume that the devices will at least get up to Android 12 once it gets released.