Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Motorola Android 5G

The high-end (ish) Moto G100 5G goes on sale in the US at a surprisingly low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end (ish) Moto G100 5G goes on sale in the US at a surprisingly low price
In lack of a true new flagship to follow in the footsteps of last year's Snapdragon 865-powered Edge+ and while we continue to wait for the mid-range Edge 20 5G to break cover, we're happy to report the Moto G100 has just become officially available stateside with little to no fanfare.

Unlike early members of the budget-friendly Moto G family, this thing is certainly no pushover, pairing a high-end Snapdragon 870 processor with a reasonably generous 8GB RAM. That actually makes the G100 Motorola's most powerful mobile device to date, which is why we're absolutely delighted to see it cost just $499.99 in a GSM unlocked variant compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.

Technically, the phone's list price is set at $599.99, but if you hurry, you can save a cool $100 on Motorola's official US website with no questions asked and absolutely no strings attached.

Motorola Moto G100

5G, GSM Unlocked, 128GB, Iridescent Ocean

$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola
 

At $499.99, the Moto G100 is undoubtedly a top candidate for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2021, but only for T-Mobile customers. At least for now, the 6.7-inch handset can't be used on Verizon (at all) while forcing you to settle for 4G LTE speeds if you choose to activate it on AT&T.

Compared to Samsung's $500 Galaxy A52 5G, for instance, the G100 comes with both a bigger screen and a heftier 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a faster chipset. The triple rear-facing camera system, however, is not necessarily better, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP depth sensor, and the same goes for the 16MP selfie snapper.

But there's also a second 8MP cam mounted on the front of the Moto G100 5G to handle ultra-wide selfies, which is... nice. On the not so bright side of things, the handset's "water repellent" design is obviously inferior to the IP67 dust and water-resistant build of the aforementioned A52 5G.

We're not particularly impressed by the G100's 215-gram weight, 90Hz display refresh rate technology, or side-mounted fingerprint scanner either, but the headphone jack and microSD card slot are still there, and with 128 gigs of internal storage space, the high-end (ish) Android 11 smartphone is an undeniably solid deal at five Benjamins.

AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G
AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G
9 hours ago, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
Jul 08, 2021, 6:00 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound
Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound
Jul 08, 2021, 12:49 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
Jul 07, 2021, 11:18 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Moto G100
Motorola Moto G100 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
17%off $500 Special Motorola $535 eBay $735 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

New YouTube feature recommends videos outside of your comfort zone
by Alan Friedman,  1
New YouTube feature recommends videos outside of your comfort zone
Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes
by Alan Friedman,  1
Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes
OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12
by Joshua Swingle,  1
OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12
Verizon kills free 5G upgrade deal after reporting 'increased' 5G adoption
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon kills free 5G upgrade deal after reporting 'increased' 5G adoption
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is official: return of the Flagship Killer
by Joshua Swingle,  5
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is official: return of the Flagship Killer
OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price
by Joshua Swingle,  2
OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless