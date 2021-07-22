The high-end (ish) Moto G100 5G goes on sale in the US at a surprisingly low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unlike early members of the budget-friendly Moto G family, this thing is certainly no pushover, pairing a high-end Snapdragon 870 processor with a reasonably generous 8GB RAM. That actually makes the G100 Motorola's most powerful mobile device to date , which is why we're absolutely delighted to see it cost just $499.99 in a GSM unlocked variant compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.





Technically, the phone's list price is set at $599.99, but if you hurry, you can save a cool $100 on Motorola 's official US website with no questions asked and absolutely no strings attached.





At $499.99, the Moto G100 is undoubtedly a top candidate for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2021 , but only for T-Mobile customers. At least for now, the 6.7-inch handset can't be used on Verizon (at all) while forcing you to settle for 4G LTE speeds if you choose to activate it on AT&T.





Compared to Samsung's $500 Galaxy A52 5G , for instance, the G100 comes with both a bigger screen and a heftier 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a faster chipset. The triple rear-facing camera system, however, is not necessarily better, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP depth sensor, and the same goes for the 16MP selfie snapper.





But there's also a second 8MP cam mounted on the front of the Moto G100 5G to handle ultra-wide selfies, which is... nice. On the not so bright side of things, the handset's "water repellent" design is obviously inferior to the IP67 dust and water-resistant build of the aforementioned A52 5G.





We're not particularly impressed by the G100's 215-gram weight, 90Hz display refresh rate technology, or side-mounted fingerprint scanner either, but the headphone jack and microSD card slot are still there, and with 128 gigs of internal storage space, the high-end (ish) Android 11 smartphone is an undeniably solid deal at five Benjamins.





