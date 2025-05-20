Motorola confirms delayed Razr (2025) launch at Verizon amid strange rumors
The launch is still happening, just not when it was supposed to
Motorola has officially confirmed a delay in the launch of its new Razr (2025) lineup at Verizon and several of its MVNOs, pushing back availability to May 22. The foldable phones were originally set to hit the shelves on May 15, but as Verizon quietly pulled listings from its website, speculation began circulating across forums and social media.
The delay appears to be limited to Verizon and its affiliated carriers. Motorola’s official online store, T-Mobile, and AT&T are not affected, although some Motorola.com orders may have also been canceled, according to scattered reports.
That limited scope is an important detail here, especially as bizarre rumors began spreading online.
On Reddit, users began speculating about a potential “fire hazard,” citing anecdotes about returned shipments and delivery drivers refusing to complete deliveries. One now-deleted thread even alleged that Verizon had placed units in “quarantine.”
Given that both Motorola and Verizon are standing by the current release schedule, it’s highly unlikely that there is any major safety issues here. If there were, such a short delay would mean a substantial reputational risk, which neither company is likely to take.
Despite the official confirmation of the new date, neither company has offered specifics on what caused the disruption in the first place. Customers who pre-ordered from affected carriers are now seeing revised delivery dates, with some extending to May 28.
As of now, Motorola has not issued any recall or product advisory, and the company continues to promote the Razr (2025) series as planned.
We loved the new Razr Ultra and experienced no issues during our review, so we doubt there's anything of that sort to worry about. Whatever the issue is, it seems it wasn't serious enough to require a significant delay.
Motorola explained the delay was implemented “to ensure the best possible launch experience” for Verizon customers. The company says the devices will still arrive at Verizon, Visible, Straight Talk, and Total Wireless later this week, on May 22.
No launch issues reported elsewhere
Rumors spark, but no evidence of a safety issue
However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims. Verizon states that no Motorola Razr (2025) units were shipped to customers through its official channels before the pause. Only Total Wireless, an MVNO under Verizon’s umbrella, appears to have shipped out any devices. Even then, the company is still moving forward with a May 22 retail launch.
Why the delay happened at all is still unclear
The new Razr Ultra is a stellar flip phone. | Image by PhoneArena
