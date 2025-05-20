Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Motorola confirms delayed Razr (2025) launch at Verizon amid strange rumors

The launch is still happening, just not when it was supposed to

Verizon Motorola
Out of focus man holding folded flip phone with cover display turned on.
Motorola has officially confirmed a delay in the launch of its new Razr (2025) lineup at Verizon and several of its MVNOs, pushing back availability to May 22. The foldable phones were originally set to hit the shelves on May 15, but as Verizon quietly pulled listings from its website, speculation began circulating across forums and social media.

Motorola explained the delay was implemented “to ensure the best possible launch experience” for Verizon customers. The company says the devices will still arrive at Verizon, Visible, Straight Talk, and Total Wireless later this week, on May 22.

No launch issues reported elsewhere


The delay appears to be limited to Verizon and its affiliated carriers. Motorola’s official online store, T-Mobile, and AT&T are not affected, although some Motorola.com orders may have also been canceled, according to scattered reports.

That limited scope is an important detail here, especially as bizarre rumors began spreading online.

Rumors spark, but no evidence of a safety issue


On Reddit, users began speculating about a potential “fire hazard,” citing anecdotes about returned shipments and delivery drivers refusing to complete deliveries. One now-deleted thread even alleged that Verizon had placed units in “quarantine.”

However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims. Verizon states that no Motorola Razr (2025) units were shipped to customers through its official channels before the pause. Only Total Wireless, an MVNO under Verizon’s umbrella, appears to have shipped out any devices. Even then, the company is still moving forward with a May 22 retail launch.

Given that both Motorola and Verizon are standing by the current release schedule, it’s highly unlikely that there is any major safety issues here. If there were, such a short delay would mean a substantial reputational risk, which neither company is likely to take.

Why the delay happened at all is still unclear



Despite the official confirmation of the new date, neither company has offered specifics on what caused the disruption in the first place. Customers who pre-ordered from affected carriers are now seeing revised delivery dates, with some extending to May 28.

As of now, Motorola has not issued any recall or product advisory, and the company continues to promote the Razr (2025) series as planned.

Recommended Stories
We loved the new Razr Ultra and experienced no issues during our review, so we doubt there's anything of that sort to worry about. Whatever the issue is, it seems it wasn't serious enough to require a significant delay.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
