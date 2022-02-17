 Motorola's next low-cost mid-ranger gets a full spec sheet and price tag leaked - PhoneArena

Motorola Android

Motorola's next low-cost mid-ranger gets a full spec sheet and price tag leaked

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Motorola's next low-cost mid-ranger gets a full spec sheet and price tag leaked
By its own standards set over the last couple of years, Motorola has started 2022 on a relatively quiet note as far as new product launches are concerned, announcing the latest addition to the popular Moto G Stylus mid-end lineup earlier this month and nothing else.

Unsurprisingly, that's likely to change very soon, with a global Edge 30 Pro equivalent of the China-only Edge X30 powerhouse widely expected to finally go official this time next week and a bona fide avalanche of new mid-rangers and high-enders possibly taking place... at some point this spring.

While Android power users might be paying more attention to the under-display camera-sporting "Rogue" than anything else Evan Blass leaked just last week in press-friendly renders, cash-strapped consumers will undoubtedly show some interest in the Moto G22 as well.

Based on that name alone, you can easily guess this thing will follow in the budget-conscious footsteps of last year's Moto G20, which for some reason never got a G21 sequel. If Nils Ahrensmeier, who is usually very reliable about this type of stuff, once again proves accurate in predicting the G22 will adopt the design Blass recently leaked under the "Hawaii+" codename, the G20's outdated notch shall make way for a more modern hole punch display.

But Ahrensmeier expects the Moto G22 to come with a fairly modest 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen in tow carrying a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, which contradicts the OLED Hawaii+ "evleak." Otherwise put, we're not entirely sure this ultra-affordable mid-ranger will look quite as sleek as the above render suggests, so you may not want to get too excited just yet on that particular front.

The rest of the information revealed today could well prove to be true either way, though, including the following key specs:

  • MediaTek Helio G37 processor
  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
  • 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture
  • 2MP macro/depth sensor
  • Single 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 185 grams weight
  • MicroSD support
  • Android 12 software pre-installed

By no means an impressive list of features, that should be enough to convince a reasonable number of European bargain hunters to spend around €200 on the non-5G-enabled Moto G22. The main shooter on the phone's back, the hefty battery, and the modern software in particular sound like big strengths and key selling points over many potential future rivals.

Unfortunately, if the availability history of the G20, G30, or G31 is anything to go by, we'll probably never see this G22 model officially released in the US either, so there's really no point speculating how the aforementioned European price tag would translate stateside.

Motorola’s first phone to get Android 12 in 2022 is a complete surprise
Motorola’s first phone to get Android 12 in 2022 is a complete surprise
Feb 08, 2022, 5:22 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
New Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leaked; may arrive this month
New Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leaked; may arrive this month
Feb 01, 2022, 8:37 AM, by Anam Hamid
Motorola is absolutely killing it in the US smartphone market, Google not so much
featured
featured
Motorola is absolutely killing it in the US smartphone market, Google not so much
Jan 28, 2022, 1:59 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola gearing up for yet another affordable Moto G series phone
Motorola gearing up for yet another affordable Moto G series phone
Jan 14, 2022, 4:04 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

