Based on that name alone, you can easily guess this thing will follow in the budget-conscious footsteps of last year's Moto G20 , which for some reason never got a G21 sequel. If Nils Ahrensmeier , who is usually very reliable about this type of stuff, once again proves accurate in predicting the G22 will adopt the design Blass recently leaked under the "Hawaii+" codename, the G20's outdated notch shall make way for a more modern hole punch display.





But Ahrensmeier expects the Moto G22 to come with a fairly modest 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen in tow carrying a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, which contradicts the OLED Hawaii+ "evleak." Otherwise put, we're not entirely sure this ultra-affordable mid-ranger will look quite as sleek as the above render suggests, so you may not want to get too excited just yet on that particular front.





The rest of the information revealed today could well prove to be true either way, though, including the following key specs:





MediaTek Helio G37 processor

4G LTE connectivity

Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture

2MP macro/depth sensor

Single 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture

5,000mAh battery

185 grams weight

MicroSD support

Android 12 software pre-installed



By no means an impressive list of features, that should be enough to convince a reasonable number of European bargain hunters to spend around €200 on the non-5G-enabled Moto G22. The main shooter on the phone's back, the hefty battery, and the modern software in particular sound like big strengths and key selling points over many potential future rivals.





Unfortunately, if the availability history of the G20, G30, or G31 is anything to go by, we'll probably never see this G22 model officially released in the US either, so there's really no point speculating how the aforementioned European price tag would translate stateside.





