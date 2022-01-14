Motorola gearing up for yet another affordable Moto G series phone

Motorola
has been quiet in the last couple of months, but the company’s unannounced phones have been in the news very often. But the Edge 30 Ultra
and the Razr 3
are just two of Motorola’s products, and while they’re the company’s most exciting devices in the first half of the year, it doesn’t mean they’re the only ones.
The Moto G Stylus 2022
is another intriguing device Motorola is about to introduce in Q1, so there’s certainly reason to be excited even we’re not reporting about a flagship. Of course, the level of excitement might not be that high if we’re talking about a budget phone like the upcoming Moto G22. Still, let’s not forget that more often than not the affordable smartphones sell much better than flagships.
The Moto G22 is Motorola’s next affordable smartphone probably aimed at emerging markets. The device has been recently spotted at Geekbench, and while give us an idea of what to expect, it certainly doesn’t tell us when and where it will be released.
According to the Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice
, the Moto G22 is an Android 11 smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and just 4GB RAM. That’s usually everything we get from Geekbench, so for details about the phone other specs like display, camera, price and availability, we’ll have to wait for Motorola’s announcement, or perhaps another well-timed leak.