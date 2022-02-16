 Motorola Edge 30 Pro leak reveals more specs, lots of high-res pictures - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro leak reveals more specs, lots of high-res pictures

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Motorola Edge 30 Pro leak reveals more specs, lots of high-res pictures
Motorola announced last week its next Edge smartphone will be unveiled on February 24, and we already know it’s the Edge 30 Pro that will be introduced in the United States this month. Initially launched in China as Edge X30 Pro, Motorola’s US-bound flagship is likely be slightly different in terms of specs and software.

Although we previously reported about the Edge 30 Pro and some of its accessories, WinFuture has a bunch more details about the phone’s specs and a great set of high-resolution pictures that show the Edge 30 Pro from all angles.

First off, Motorola’s Edge 30 Pro, just like its Chinese counterpart, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also, the flagship will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The powerful processor will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, but there will be no card slot for memory expansion.

As far as the screen goes, the report mentions the Edge 30 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Another selling point of the Edge 30 Pro is the 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 50-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to ship with Android 12 onboard, but the information, just like much of the details in the report, hasn’t been confirmed yet. Also, according to the pictures leaked, the phone will be available in two colors: black and silver.

