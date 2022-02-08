Motorola’s first phone to get Android 12 in 2022 is a complete surprise

Motorola’s first phone to get Android 12 in 2022 is a complete surprise0
As per XDA Developer’s report, Moto G Pro owners in the UK managed to download and install Android 12 on their phones, which means the rest of the world is not far away. If you’re getting notified about a new update (software version S0PR32.44-11-8), it means your phone is eligible for the Android 12 update.
We don’t have info regarding the security patch included in the update, but we’re thankful for the update. After all, the Moto G Pro has already received another major Android OS update after making it to the market back in 2020, so Android 12 is likely to be the last important software update it gets.
Motorola's choice to update the Moto G Pro to Android 12 before any other device on its list is quite surprising considering that many flagships have yet to receive the update. However, we’re hopeful that Motorola’s Android 12 rollout will be slowly snowballing to other Moto phones in the coming weeks including the razr 5G, edge 20 series, moto g41, moto g100, and moto g30, just to name a few.
Keep in mind that if you live in the United States, you should be getting this update on the Moto G Stylus, which is the US version of the Moto G Pro. However, there’s no telling how soon that will happen.