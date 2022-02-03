 The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price - PhoneArena

Motorola Android

The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price
The mythical Galaxy Note 21 is not here yet (and it will probably never happen), the S Pen-wielding Galaxy S22 Ultra merely feels like it's official after roughly a billion different leaks in the last few weeks alone, but stylus enthusiasts do have something new and (fairly) interesting they can pre-order today.

Of course, just like its forerunners, the aptly (read confusingly) named Moto G Stylus (no official 2022 suffix added) aims to cater to a far less demanding and more budget-focused audience than Samsung's flagships.

For an affordable mid-ranger, however, this 6.8-inch giant definitely has some cool and even original stuff going for it, undoubtedly starting with an unrivaled built-in stylus in the sub-$400 price bracket.

No 5G for this particular model


At $299.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, 5G connectivity was likely too much to ask from the latest addition to the Moto G Stylus lineup. Of course, this shortcoming makes the new 6.8-incher considerably less desirable than last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (no 2021 suffix for that either) as far as speed junkies are concerned.

The "old" Moto G Stylus 5G is available at $399.99 in a 256GB storage variant, mind you, while packing a modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

The "new" Moto G Stylus 4G LTE comes with a similarly unimpressive MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under its hood, as well as a totally unchanged 5,000mAh battery promising "up to two days of endurance" between charges.

