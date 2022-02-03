The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price

feels





Of course, just like its forerunners, the aptly (read confusingly) named Moto G Stylus (no official 2022 suffix added) aims to cater to a far less demanding and more budget-focused audience than Samsung's flagships.





For an affordable mid-ranger, however, this 6.8-inch giant definitely has some cool and even original stuff going for it, undoubtedly starting with an unrivaled built-in stylus in the sub-$400 price bracket.

No 5G for this particular model





At $299.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, 5G connectivity was likely too much to ask from the latest addition to the Moto G Stylus lineup. Of course, this shortcoming makes the new 6.8-incher considerably less desirable than last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (no 2021 suffix for that either) as far as speed junkies are concerned.





The "old" Moto G Stylus 5G is available at $399.99 in a 256GB storage variant, mind you, while packing a modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.





The "new" Moto G Stylus 4G LTE comes with a similarly unimpressive MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under its hood, as well as a totally unchanged 5,000mAh battery promising "up to two days of endurance" between charges.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up