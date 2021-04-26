Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android Official

Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 4:16 AM
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20
The first details about Motorola's low-end Moto G20 leaked at the beginning of the month, but the latest rumored information emerged less than a week ago. Today, the US company officially introduced the affordable Moto G20, a smartphone that will be initially available for purchase in Europe for €150.

The most appealing aspects of the Moto G20, besides the low price, are the massive 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and the rather huge 5,000 battery (with 10W fast charging support).

Those who like taking photos with their phones will be thrilled to know that Motorola managed to accommodate a 48-megapixel main camera inside the Moto G20, which is quite an achievement for an entry-level device.

Strangely enough, Motorola has decided to embed an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset instead of going for a Qualcomm or MediaTek processor. In any case, the smartphone packs only 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, which is decent enough for such a cheap device.


Apart from the 48-megapixel sensor, the quad-camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras for macro shots and depth data, respectively. The phone also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a 130-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Moto G20 doesn't support 5G, but it does offer all sorts of other connectivity traits, including NFC (Near Field Connectivity), Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. It's also worth mentioning that the Moto G20 will be available for purchase later this week in two different colors: Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink.

