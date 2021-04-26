Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20
Those who like taking photos with their phones will be thrilled to know that Motorola managed to accommodate a 48-megapixel main camera inside the Moto G20, which is quite an achievement for an entry-level device.
Apart from the 48-megapixel sensor, the quad-camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras for macro shots and depth data, respectively. The phone also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a 130-megapixel selfie snapper.
The Moto G20 doesn't support 5G, but it does offer all sorts of other connectivity traits, including NFC (Near Field Connectivity), Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. It's also worth mentioning that the Moto G20 will be available for purchase later this week in two different colors: Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink.
