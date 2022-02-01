New Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leaked; may arrive this month

Motorola's Moto Edge X30 which was revealed in China in December was the first handset to be powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the phone is about to make its way to international markets. The global variant will apparently be known as the Moto Edge 30 Pro and it is expected to have largely the same hardware and design as the Chinese version.





The folks at 91Mobiles got their hands on Moto Edge 30 Pro renders and unsurprisingly, the phone has an oval-shaped camera module and a center placed punch-hole front camera. The only discrepancy between these renders and those that appeared a few days ago is that these show a centrally-placed logo, while the earlier ones had indicated it would be moving to the bottom left of the rear.





What does seem confirmed though is that, unlike the X30, the Edge 30 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint reader. Other than that, everything will seemingly be the same, meaning we are looking at a flagship smartphone with thin bezels and flat edges. The power and volume keys are on the right side and the phone also features a noise-canceling microphone.





The camera bump has three sensors, including a 50MP main unit, a 50MP ultra-wide module, and a 2MP depth-of-field sensor, and an LED flash unit. The front camera is 60MP.





The Moto Edge 30 Pro will likely sport a huge 6.7-inches screen with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The phone should pack a hefty 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It looks like it will be available in at least blue (pictured in the header) and grey (pictured below) hues.

Moto Edge 30 Pro release date





91mobiles had previously reported that the device would be released internationally this month. The Chinese version is available in three memory configurations: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Price starts at CNY 2,999 (~ $472) and goes as high as CNY 3,399 (~$534).





The device will probably cost more outside of its home country but will likely still not be as expensive as flagships from Samsung and OnePlus, which may help it become one of the top phones of the year