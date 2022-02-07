 Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24 - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Motorola Android

Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Motorola has at least a couple of Android smartphones in the works for Q1 2022, and we’ve just learned that one of them will be introduced in the US later this month. After launching the Edge X30, world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, in China back in December, Motorola is ready for another big reveal of another Edge family phone.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the name of the upcoming Edge phone, but we do know Motorola plans to unveil it on February 24. The teaser published on Twitter early this week doesn’t even hint as to whether or not this will be a Verizon exclusive, like so many Motorola phones in the past.

But the worst thing is not knowing if this is a full-fledged flagship or just a mid-end Edge series phone. If it’s the former, then we might be talking about the Edge 30 Pro, a phone that leaked about a week ago and is said to be the “global” version of the Edge X30 that was introduced two months ago in China.

Maybe instead of playing the guessing game we should wait for the next leak that could shed light on Motorola’s mysterious Edge phone coming to the US later this month. Or, we could wait three more weeks for Motorola’s story to unfold.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless