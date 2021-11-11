The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy





Instead, what we're dealing with here is a somewhat mysterious 6.4-inch device carrying the model number XT2169 that's widely expected to go official under the Moto G71 5G name soon (at least in China) despite there not being a G70 phone anywhere around the world.





If this theory does pan out, the 5G-enabled G71 will be related to the likes of the Moto G51 5G, which was recently unveiled in China, as well as the slightly older 4G LTE-only G60 and G60S





Unfortunately, we have no reason to expect US availability in the near future given that Motorola hasn't even released the more "mainstream" G50 or G50 5G stateside just yet.





That's a shame because the Moto G71 5G would have a pretty decent chance of cracking our list of the best phones under $400 with its sharp AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, reasonably hefty 4,700mAh battery, and unspecified octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2 GHz that could well be the same hot new Snapdragon 480+ powering the larger G51 5G.





Impressively enough, the G71 5G could offer 6, 8, and even 12GB RAM options paired with 64, 128, and 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively, and since there's no fingerprint sensor in sight in the real-life images pulled from Tenaa's database , a trendy in-display biometric recognition method is also on the table.





There's definitely a possibility that this undoubtedly affordable bad boy will borrow the 120Hz screen refresh rate support from its "brother" as well, with the specifications of the triple rear-facing camera system staying completely under wraps for now.





We're fairly certain a formal announcement is right around the corner, so bargain hunters may want to stay tuned to find out just how much they need to regret the limited availability tipped for the Moto G71 5G at the moment.





