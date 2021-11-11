Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Motorola Android 5G

The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
Stop us if you've heard this one before. Motorola is preparing to release a new mid-range handset with a presumably killer price. Yes, another one. No, we're not talking about the Moto G Power (2022) that essentially leaked in full just yesterday.

Instead, what we're dealing with here is a somewhat mysterious 6.4-inch device carrying the model number XT2169 that's widely expected to go official under the Moto G71 5G name soon (at least in China) despite there not being a G70 phone anywhere around the world.

If this theory does pan out, the 5G-enabled G71 will be related to the likes of the Moto G51 5G, which was recently unveiled in China, as well as the slightly older 4G LTE-only G60 and G60S

Unfortunately, we have no reason to expect US availability in the near future given that Motorola hasn't even released the more "mainstream" G50 or G50 5G stateside just yet. 

That's a shame because the Moto G71 5G would have a pretty decent chance of cracking our list of the best phones under $400 with its sharp AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, reasonably hefty 4,700mAh battery, and unspecified octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2 GHz that could well be the same hot new Snapdragon 480+ powering the larger G51 5G.

Impressively enough, the G71 5G could offer 6, 8, and even 12GB RAM options paired with 64, 128, and 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively, and since there's no fingerprint sensor in sight in the real-life images pulled from Tenaa's database, a trendy in-display biometric recognition method is also on the table.

There's definitely a possibility that this undoubtedly affordable bad boy will borrow the 120Hz screen refresh rate support from its "brother" as well, with the specifications of the triple rear-facing camera system staying completely under wraps for now.

We're fairly certain a formal announcement is right around the corner, so bargain hunters may want to stay tuned to find out just how much they need to regret the limited availability tipped for the Moto G71 5G at the moment.

Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
Motorola is now the top 3 phone vendor in America, leaving us with even less choice
Nov 05, 2021, 5:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Oct 21, 2021, 5:36 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked
3 days ago, 1:30 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
3 days ago, 1:34 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed and availability leader shapes up in H2 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: new 5G speed and availability leader shapes up in H2 2021
iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings manual scan for unwanted AirTags to protect you from being tracked
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings manual scan for unwanted AirTags to protect you from being tracked
You can now (finally) block someone on Spotify with new update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now (finally) block someone on Spotify with new update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless