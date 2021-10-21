Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline

Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline0
That being said, there are still many things we don't know about the Moto G51 5G, including its exact November release date, the markets where it's supposed to go on sale in the near future, and perhaps most importantly, its targeted price bracket.
That could equate to a pixel count of around 2460 x 1080, although it remains to be seen if the G50 and G50 5G notch will be retained or replaced with a more "modern" hole punch design. Similarly, there are no words on refresh rate or even display size at the moment, but with 90Hz already supported on the existing 6.5-inch Moto G50 duo, we suspect there's no going back to "traditional" 60Hz technology.
The other significant improvement revealed today comes from the imaging department, where the Moto G51 5G is expected to offer a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor, compared to the 48 + 2 + 2MP camera system on the back of the G50 5G.
The same performance-measuring tool revealed 4 gigs of RAM will also reside under the hood of at least one G51 5G variant, which is thus unlikely to cost more than $300. That is, of course, ifMotorola plans to officially release this thing stateside, which feels improbable.
The same may not be true for an undoubtedly higher-end Moto G71 5G model that's wrapped in an even thicker cloak of secrecy after a recent FCC visit.
The US regulatory documents suggest that the handset, which doesn't have a G70 or G70 5G ancestor, will pack a reasonably hefty 5,000mAh battery while keeping pretty much everything else a secret.
This particular device doesn't appear to have been benchmarked or leaked in any other shape or form, which means that its commercial debut could take place later than November.