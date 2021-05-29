Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ turns up on Geekbench

The listing is for an unnamed device powered by the "Lahaina" chipset, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 888 SoC that underpins most of the best Android phones around. It also mentions clock speeds, which are higher than Snapdragon 888's and this indicates that this is a refined version of the chip.



The chipset has one primary core, presumably Arm Cortex-X1-based, clocked at 3.00GHz. Snapdragon 888's Kryo 680's CPU has a peak frequency of 2.84GHz.



Then there is a cluster with three cores, which are presumably Cortex-A78-based. They have the same clock speed as Snapdragon 888's Cortex-A78 CPUs - 2.42GHz.



And lastly, we seemingly have four Cortex-A55 cores, which have the same 1.80GHz frequency as the Snapdragon 888.



It's not surprising to see that Qualcomm has only boosted the clock speed of the Prime CPU core and left the other cores untouched. Going by previous mid-year refreshes , we can expect a modest performance bump.



Since Geekbench scores only focus on CPU performance, we don't see anything related to graphics, but it's likely that the Adreno 660 GPU will also offer faster graphics rendering.





The mystery Snapdragon 888+-powered device has achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,171 and 3,704, respectively.







For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 which has the Snapdragon 888 under the hood posted a single-core score of 1,043 and a multi-core score of 3,090. The OnePlus 9 got 1,127 and 3,667 points in comparable tests.



Keep in mind that benchmark results are easy to spoof and Qualcomm has yet to confirm the existence of the Snapdragon 888+.



The new chip will presumably power Android flagships that will be released in the second half of the year.