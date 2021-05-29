$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ turns up on Geekbench

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 29, 2021, 9:36 PM
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ turns up on Geekbench
Snapdragon 888+, the rumored overclocked version of Qualcomm's current flagship chipset, has allegedly been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench (via leaker Abhishek Yadav).

The listing is for an unnamed device powered by the "Lahaina" chipset, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 888 SoC that underpins most of the best Android phones around. It also mentions clock speeds, which are higher than Snapdragon 888's and this indicates that this is a refined version of the chip.

The chipset has one primary core, presumably Arm Cortex-X1-based, clocked at 3.00GHz. Snapdragon 888's Kryo 680's CPU has a peak frequency of 2.84GHz.
 
Then there is a cluster with three cores, which are presumably Cortex-A78-based. They have the same clock speed as Snapdragon 888's Cortex-A78 CPUs - 2.42GHz.
 
And lastly, we seemingly have four Cortex-A55 cores, which have the same 1.80GHz frequency as the Snapdragon 888.

It's not surprising to see that Qualcomm has only boosted the clock speed of the Prime CPU core and left the other cores untouched.  Going by previous mid-year refreshes, we can expect a modest performance bump.

Since Geekbench scores only focus on CPU performance, we don't see anything related to graphics, but it's likely that the Adreno 660 GPU will also offer faster graphics rendering.

The mystery Snapdragon 888+-powered device has achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,171 and 3,704, respectively.

 
For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 which has the Snapdragon 888 under the hood posted a single-core score of 1,043 and a multi-core score of 3,090. The OnePlus 9 got 1,127 and 3,667 points in comparable tests.
 
Keep in mind that benchmark results are easy to spoof and Qualcomm has yet to confirm the existence of the Snapdragon 888+.

The new chip will presumably power Android flagships that will be released in the second half of the year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Alan Friedman,  1
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
When it comes to its new privacy policy, WhatsApp gives up and gives in
by Alan Friedman,  6
When it comes to its new privacy policy, WhatsApp gives up and gives in

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
Popular stories
All you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may have just been leaked
Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless