Motorola Android

Motorola's next big-battery mid-ranger has just leaked in full

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Motorola's next big-battery mid-ranger has just leaked in full
Motorola sells a lot (and we do mean a lot) of interesting low to mid-end handsets at hard-to-beat prices worldwide nowadays, but the Moto G Power family might just be the brand's king of the budget hill, especially in the very important US market where LG's absence is arguably missed the most.

Following in the footsteps of an aptly named Moto G Power (2021) that came after 2020's G8 Power and 2019's G7 Power, the Moto G Power (2022) is expected to see daylight... at some point next year with a presumably irresistible quality/price ratio for road warriors around the world.

Mere hours after the phone made its first-ever appearance in the limelight with some decidedly unimpressive early benchmark scores, basically all of our questions seem to be getting answers now as part of a comprehensive exclusive Giznext leak.

A completely unremarkable design and a modest screen


You probably don't (want to) remember this anymore, but 2021's Moto G Power took us all by surprise with its highly unusual downgrade from the G8 Power's Full HD+ display resolution to a sub-par 1600 x 720 pixel count.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the G Power (2022) will be going back to the 1080p mark, retaining its predecessor's screen resolution while possibly accommodating an even bigger "chin" and thus squeezing slightly less display real estate (6.5 instead of 6.6 inches) into an overall taller body.


On the bright side, the 6.5-inch screen will apparently support 90Hz refresh rate technology, which is not (yet) a standard feature in the sub-$300 segment.

The side bezels are alas also chunkier, leading to a larger width number, but for what it's worth, the Moto G Power (2022) is purportedly set to slash a hair off the 9.5mm profile of the G Power (2021).

The centered rather than cornered hole punch, textured backplate, and vertically aligned rear-facing camera system should help prospective buyers easily tell the new guy apart from the big-battery oldie, although at the end of the day, the G Power (2022) looks decidedly and undeniably unremarkable at first glance.

50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, and other key specs


It's pretty clear that the main selling points of this undoubtedly affordable device will not include any references to its external appearance whatsoever, but the combination of a 50MP primary shooter and 5,000mAh cell might just be enough to draw quite a bit of customer interest... at the right price.

Interestingly, said 50MP rear cam is expected to only be accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth sensor, which means Motorola could ditch the (largely useless) 2MP macro lens while obviously retaining the LED flash.


Although it marks no improvement over the 5,000mAh cell capacity of the G Power (2021)... and G8 Power, and G7 Power, the G Power (2022) juicer should deliver impressive running times between (10W) charges, aided by the aforementioned frugal 6.5-inch panel and a similarly energy-efficient Helio G37 SoC.

That's right, Motorola is planning to switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek, and even though the unreleased G37 sounds like a potentially faster processor than the P35 tipped by those Geekbench records from earlier today, it's safe to expect humbler overall performance compared to the Snapdragon 662 inside the Moto G Power (2021).

Of course, that means the unlocked Moto G Power (2022) could well cost even less than $250 in the US with 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, a good old fashioned headphone jack, USB Type-C connectivity, pre-installed Android 11 software, a single 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and IP52 water and dust resistance. Let's just hope the use of a MediaTek chipset will allow Motorola to release this thing in the early stages of 2022.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked
yesterday, 1:30 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
Motorola's first true 2021 5G flagship will put Samsung to shame with its blazing fast charging
2 days ago, 1:34 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The Moto G200 5G will become Motorola's first Snapdragon 888 flagship soon
The Moto G200 5G will become Motorola's first Snapdragon 888 flagship soon
Oct 25, 2021, 1:21 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Motorola has not one but two interesting Moto G mid-rangers with 5G in the pipeline
Oct 21, 2021, 5:36 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
Oct 25, 2021, 8:44 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset
Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset
Oct 11, 2021, 10:22 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

