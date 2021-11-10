Motorola's next big-battery mid-ranger has just leaked in full

a lot









A completely unremarkable design and a modest screen









Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the G Power (2022) will be going back to the 1080p mark, retaining its predecessor's screen resolution while possibly accommodating an even bigger "chin" and thus squeezing slightly less display real estate (6.5 instead of 6.6 inches) into an overall taller body.









On the bright side, the 6.5-inch screen will apparently support 90Hz refresh rate technology, which is not (yet) a standard feature in the sub-$300 segment.





The side bezels are alas also chunkier, leading to a larger width number, but for what it's worth, the Moto G Power (2022) is purportedly set to slash a hair off the 9.5mm profile of the G Power (2021).





The centered rather than cornered hole punch, textured backplate, and vertically aligned rear-facing camera system should help prospective buyers easily tell the new guy apart from the big-battery oldie, although at the end of the day, the G Power (2022) looks decidedly and undeniably unremarkable at first glance.

50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, and other key specs





It's pretty clear that the main selling points of this undoubtedly affordable device will not include any references to its external appearance whatsoever, but the combination of a 50MP primary shooter and 5,000mAh cell might just be enough to draw quite a bit of customer interest... at the right price.





Interestingly, said 50MP rear cam is expected to only be accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth sensor, which means Motorola could ditch the (largely useless) 2MP macro lens while obviously retaining the LED flash.









Although it marks no improvement over the 5,000mAh cell capacity of the G Power (2021)... and G8 Power, and G7 Power, the G Power (2022) juicer should deliver impressive running times between (10W) charges, aided by the aforementioned frugal 6.5-inch panel and a similarly energy-efficient Helio G37 SoC.





That's right, Motorola is planning to switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek, and even though the unreleased G37 sounds like a potentially faster processor than the P35 tipped by those Geekbench records from earlier today, it's safe to expect humbler overall performance compared to the Snapdragon 662 inside the Moto G Power (2021).





Of course, that means the unlocked Moto G Power (2022) could well cost even less than $250 in the US with 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, a good old fashioned headphone jack, USB Type-C connectivity, pre-installed Android 11 software, a single 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and IP52 water and dust resistance. Let's just hope the use of a MediaTek chipset will allow Motorola to release this thing in the early stages of 2022.





