Want a phone with a stylus on a budget? Save big on the Moto G Stylus 2022 through this deal
If you want your new phone to have a stylus, you are probably eyeing Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These are truly amazing phones, but they have one big downside — their huge price tags.
But Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra aren't the only phones that come with a stylus straight out of the box. There are a few phones that also pack their own stylus, and the best thing is that one of them is currently on a huge sale on Amazon.
Of course, we must also point out that the Moto G Stylus 2022 can't even compare with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra, which are among the best high-end smartphones on the market. However, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is perfect for people wanting a phone with a stylus on a budget who also don't need the whole firepower Samsung's Ultra models have.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 also comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, which lets the phone last two days on a single charge, according to Motorola.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great phone and an amazing alternative to Samsung's ultra-expensive Ultra models. And at its current even more budget-friendly price, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a real bargain right now. So go get one at a discount while you can!
At the moment, Amazon is offering the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 at a phenomenal 43% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $130 on a brand new Moto G Stylus 2022 if you get one from Amazon right now. Also, bear in mind that this is already a budget-friendly smartphone.
Although it's not exactly a top-of-the-line phone, the Moto G Stylus 2022 has decent performance, has good cameras that can shoot videos in 1080p resolution, and sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which should be good enough for watching TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.
