Score $100 off the budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) via the Motorola Store
Did you know you don't necessarily have to wait for Black Friday to save big on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)? The popular budget model is $100 off yet again, offering much more value for money. The offer is currently live at the Motorola Store, but you can also find it at Amazon and Best Buy.
While this isn't the first time we've seen the promo, it's still quite attractive—after all, one of the phone's major competitors, the Galaxy A25 5G, isn't on sale right now. If you go for this fella, you'd have to cough up almost $300, which doesn't sound like a sweet deal at all.
The Motorola phone received upgrades under the hood as well. Unlike the Moto G Power 5G (2023), this bad boy features 8GB RAM instead of 6GB. You also have a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and 128GB of built-in storage space. Battery life is no issue, either. This fella packs a 5,000mAh battery, and we've measured it to last about a day with lighter use.
At the end of the day, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) isn't the best phone in 2024, but it's more than decent in the budget-friendly department. Available for just under $300 upon its release, the model is again $100 off at the Motorola Store. So, if you need a new 5G phone immediately, now's a great time to act. And if you can afford to wait, maybe waiting for upcoming Black Friday Motorola phone deals will prove worthwhile.
Introducing a new vegan leather design, the latest iteration of Motorola's Moto G Power series looks much cooler than its predecessors. This puppy doesn't just offer better looks, though. It sports a larger 6.7-inch display and a new rear camera setup with 50 + 8 MP sensors. The primary camera now comes with OIS for improved performance in dynamic settings, too.
Then again, unlike the Galaxy A25, this bad boy doesn't get four OS updates. It runs on Android 14 out the gate, and it'll only receive Android 15, so the Samsung phone is a clear winner on the software support side of things.
