The Moto G Stylus (2025) is my expert pick at its first-ever Prime Day discount
Don't miss your chance to grab Motorola's latest stylus smartphone at its first-ever discount.
Finding great Motorola phone deals is kind of my thing—and this Prime Day, I've spotted one you don't want to miss. If you're after a decent mid-range phone with a built-in stylus, check out the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). It's now 10% off in a Prime-exclusive deal, making it a rare and worthwhile pick.
Sure, a 10% discount may not seem like much, but trust me, in this case it is. The Android phone was launched all the way back in April, yet no retailer offered any price cuts—until now. So, if you've been waiting for a solid deal on Motorola's latest stylus-wielding device, now's your chance to save.
If you ask me, I'd still go for the newer model, modest discount or not. For one thing, it has an improved durability over its predecessor, plus it packs a solid IP68 rating for enhanced dust and water resistance. Not everyone worries about durability, but if you're on a budget like me, it's a big deal—you want your phone to last.
I know I'm not the only one who takes quick notes on the go. If that sounds like you, you'll also appreciate the upgraded stylus. Motorola has made the accessory much more responsive, and it definitely shows once you get to use it. To top it off, the stylus supports AI features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search.
Let's not overlook the 50MP main camera that takes pretty decent images for the phone's asking price. Get more insights into camera performance and browse camera samples in the Moto G Stylus (2025) review.
All things considered, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a top choice for those who need the convenience of a stylus at an affordable price. If you've been refraining for a while, I'd suggest you go for this Prime Day deal and save 10% while it lasts.
And in case you're not a huge fan of buying a ~$400 phone for just $40 off its original price, consider last year's model. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off for Prime members this Prime Day, knocking it just under the $250 mark.
Ruggedness aside, the display also makes this Motorola device stand out at this price. Although it has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), this phone's display boasts a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, eliminating issues with outdoor visibility.
