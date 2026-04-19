Verizon, T-Mobile, and its reps reportedly get hit with this scam several times each week

Yes, when there is a story about a scam, it is usually the customer that is the victim. But there are times when the carrier itself is the victim of a crime , and it would be fair to point this out. There seems to be a specific scam making its way through Verizon stores lately according to a retail employee of the wireless provider.

These fraudsters tip off the reps they are about to rip off





This employee says that he knows that a person walking into his store is working the scam because of several things that they say and do. The list includes:

The customer does not have a number they want to port.

Payments will be made in cash, or through the Chime banking app.

Customer claims they first visited an authorized retailer and was told that the corporate store they are visiting can help.

Agreeing to a $200 monthly phone bill for only one line.

Customer says that he wants to see how many phones he can get.





Recommended For You The scammers' plan is to use stolen IDs, or pay someone to use their real ID, and scam the wireless provider by opening multiple accounts. Seeking to load up on as many iPhones as they could get away with, sometimes these scammers would come in with stolen or doctored paperwork indicating that they owned a business. They would say that they needed to buy iPhones for their employees. The scammers' plan is to use stolen IDs, or pay someone to use their real ID, and scam the wireless provider by opening multiple accounts. Seeking to load up on as many iPhones as they could get away with, sometimes these scammers would come in with stolen or doctored paperwork indicating that they owned a business. They would say that they needed to buy iPhones for their employees.

Even though reps can smell these guys a mile away, some managers order them to take the sale





These scammers would pay whatever they needed to pay to get the maximum amount of phones and then turn around and sell them for a huge profit. Verizon wasn't the only victim here because the person buying a phone from the scammer would not be able to use it since it would be reported stolen.





One former Verizon rep said that a few years ago he had a customer come in and open a 100 line business account that turned out to be a fraud. The rep wrote that the customer seemed "so legit" and the chargebacks made him want to quit. "Good thing I got laid off this fall," he joked.

The phone most requested by these rip-off artists is the iPhone 17 Pro Max for valuation reasons





Verizon reps chimed in with variations of the scheme including one rep who explained that the typical scam involved someone in their early twenties trying to buy four Otherreps chimed in with variations of the scheme including one rep who explained that the typical scam involved someone in their early twenties trying to buy four Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max units for their siblings. Because of its valuation, the phone these scammers ask for the most is the latest version of the iPhone Pro Max.



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Verizon getting hit with this scam. One current It's not justgetting hit with this scam. One current T-Mobile rep says he sees this type of fraud weekly. When he was working for an authorized retailer, he had a customer that came in every week with a different Uncle!









So what is the bottom line in this scam? As one Redditor points out, "The fraudster takes the five iPhones to their contact who pays them probably $100 per device, and ships them overseas." In the end, the devices are gone, the sales rep and the store get nothing. The store then becomes the target of other scammers in the area.





A T-Mobile rep had an interesting comment. He says that even knowing that certain customers are fraudsters, his manager has been pushing him to open up fraud accounts, most likely because it makes the store look good with its metrics. Of course, the chargebacks don't help.

All U.S. Big 3 carriers are victims of this fraud





Another T-Mobile rep says that the fraudsters come into the store and say, "I want an iPhone 17 Pro Max , I don't care what color." Yet, when asked, they cannot articulate one reason why they want this particular phone.





This is an issue that the carriers will need to look at because they still have to pay taxes on the sale. Yet, there are still those managers, as we already noted, that turn the other cheek in order to make the sale.





Verizon and T-Mobile . Hopefully the executives at the very top of these companies have some ideas how to put an end to it. This scam, we're sure, also affects AT&T stores even though the above examples focused onand. Hopefully the executives at the very top of these companies have some ideas how to put an end to it.