Historic Apple related items can be yours including the "most important document in Apple history"

You can own the document called "the most important document in Apple history"





Many unique and historical items can be found on the RR website including one document that is being called the "most important document in Apple history." This is a $500 check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. The check was made out to Howard Cantin, designer of the Apple-1 Printed Circuit Board. If you look at the check itself, you'll see it is a temporary check given by banks to those opening a new account. The Apple name and logo do not appear on the check.



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Would you be interested in any of these items? Yes. I collect Apple memorabilia. 18.75% I'd love to collect Apple items but not at those prices. 31.25% No. I'm not interested. 50% Vote 16 Votes





What makes this check so valuable is the date it was written out, March 16th, 1976. That was more than two weeks before Apple would be officially registered as a company (April 1st, 1976), and either Jobs or Wozniak had handwritten the numeral "1" as the check number. Computer historian Corey Cohen says, "Without a doubt, check number one is the most important piece of paper in Apple’s history." The two Steves were "putting everything on the line," a bet that paid off handsomely for the duo.









As you might expect, there are many people around the world who collect Apple memorabilia, which is not surprising when you're dealing with a company that not only has so much history, but is also one that has changed the world. RR estimates that the check will go for more than $500,000. The highest current bid is $207,777. Another fascinating item you can bid on is Apple's first financial document, a monthly bank statement from Wells Fargo for Apple Computer. The highest bid right now is $14,641.

Several Apple devices, including a sealed first-gen iPhone and first-gen iPad have been listed





If you're more interested in Apple devices, a prototype Apple-1 computer board is available. Keep in mind that RR expects that a bid in excess of $500,000 will be needed to win the bidding for this product, which is prototype board #0. Currently, the high bid is $121,000.









Those who have viewed the unveiling of the first iPhone from 2007 might remember that Steve Jobs demoed the iPod part of the iPhone by playing the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Green Day. Jobs was a huge Beatle and Dylan fan and one of the lots being auctioned off is Jobs' personally owned Bob Dylan and Joan Baez 8-track tapes. RR sees these tapes going for a bid in excess of $3,000. The current high bid, $1,465, is about halfway there.

RR is also auctioning off a rare sealed 4GB first-generation iPhone. What makes the 4GB model so rare is that it was released on June 29th, 2007 along with the 8GB model. 68 days later, Apple discontinued the 4GB model making them harder to find these days. As a result, this device will fetch over $50,000 according to the auction house. Currently, the highest bid is $44,799. You can also bid on a sealed iPhone 6 Plus with 16GB of storage in silver. Expected to bring a bid of over $600, the current high bid is $385.









RR also shows the first-generation iPad in the catalog. The tablet is in a sealed box and is equipped with 64GB of storage and has 3G connectivity. This is estimated to go for over $1,500 although the top bid right now is only $220.