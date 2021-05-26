These new Microsoft Surface Pro 5 and Surface Headphones deals are way too good to be ignored

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Although the new price doesn't include a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard, you do get a generous 8GB RAM count and 256GB solid state drive this time around instead of 4 and 128 gigs of memory and storage respectively, as well as a blazing fast Intel Core i5 processor (despite its outdated Kaby Lake architecture).





When you also take the 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels into consideration, not to mention the stellar battery life, full Windows 10 support, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium technology, headphone jack, microSD card reader, and full-size USB 3.0 port, you may well conclude the best tablets available in 2021 at a similar price can't come close to the Surface Pro 5.





The same goes for the best wireless headphones you can currently buy for under $100, which have nothing on these ultra-affordable Surface-branded bad boys.





Obviously, you're not looking at a top alternative to the likes of Apple's AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM4 here, but if you don't dig the extreme portability of the best true wireless earbuds out there, the OG Surface Headphones are somehow even cheaper at the time of this writing with up to a whopping 15 hours of battery life and adjustable active noise cancellation technology on deck.