Hurry and get the noise-cancelling Microsoft Surface Headphones at this ridiculously low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 04, 2021, 1:06 PM
If you're in the market for a nice pair of over-ear wireless headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow, you're probably ready to spend north of $300 on a premium such product from one of just a few companies.

But while Microsoft doesn't have the audio industry experience and expertise of Sony and Bose or Apple's marketing budget (at least for this particular niche), its first-gen Surface Headphones should be considered as a decent alternative to the WH-1000XM4 or AirPods Max for one simple reason.

Commercially released back in 2018 at a recommended price of $350, these voice-controlled bad boys are available today only for as little as $110.99. Although the e-tailer that can hook you up with a massive discount of close to 240 bucks for the second time in just a few weeks is mainly specialized in refurbished deals, this killer new promo happens to be for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Coated in a single gray color, the OG Surface Headphones come with native Cortana integration, which may not sound quite as compelling as the Siri, Alexa, and/or Google Assistant support of many of its arch-rivals. The aforementioned active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality is also perhaps not as perfectly fine-tuned as the same feature offered by the incredibly well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4, while the battery life is decidedly unimpressive, at up to 15 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges.

On the bright side, the overall audio quality is about as great as you'd expect... from a pair of noise-cancelling wireless cans priced at $300 or $350, and that alone would undoubtedly justify a purchase at a little over 100 bucks. 

Naturally, the Microsoft Surface Headphones have a lot more going for them, including soft ear cups and a reduced weight for an "all-day" comfortable design, handy on-ear dials letting you easily adjust the volume of your favorite tunes, as well as the levels of the noise cancellation technology, fast charging capabilities, and of course, cross-platform compatibility ensuring flawless connectivity (at least in theory) with everything from Android handsets to iPhones and Windows computers.

