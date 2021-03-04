Hurry and get the noise-cancelling Microsoft Surface Headphones at this ridiculously low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But while Microsoft doesn't have the audio industry experience and expertise of Sony and Bose or Apple's marketing budget (at least for this particular niche), its first-gen Surface Headphones should be considered as a decent alternative to the WH-1000XM4 or AirPods Max for one simple reason.









Coated in a single gray color, the OG Surface Headphones come with native Cortana integration, which may not sound quite as compelling as the Siri, Alexa, and/or Google Assistant support of many of its arch-rivals. The aforementioned active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality is also perhaps not as perfectly fine-tuned as the same feature offered by the incredibly well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 , while the battery life is decidedly unimpressive, at up to 15 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges.





On the bright side, the overall audio quality is about as great as you'd expect... from a pair of noise-cancelling wireless cans priced at $300 or $350, and that alone would undoubtedly justify a purchase at a little over 100 bucks.





Naturally, the Microsoft Surface Headphones have a lot more going for them, including soft ear cups and a reduced weight for an "all-day" comfortable design, handy on-ear dials letting you easily adjust the volume of your favorite tunes, as well as the levels of the noise cancellation technology, fast charging capabilities, and of course, cross-platform compatibility ensuring flawless connectivity (at least in theory) with everything from Android handsets to iPhones and Windows computers.



