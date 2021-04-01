Microsoft's Surface Headphones can now be yours for a little over $100 (or less)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Released nearly two and a half years ago, the first-ever Surface Headphones looked pretty great on paper... save for their somewhat excessive $350 starting price. Although that still compares favorably to the obscene 550 bucks charged by Apple for its own rookie over-ear wireless audio effort , the only way the OG Surface Headphones could have succeeded was if they were at least as good as the best options from the likes of Sony and Bose.





That was obviously never the case in terms of either audio quality or battery life, but if you're looking for a (much) cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose 700 right now, the Surface Headphones are arguably the way to go. At a little over $100, it's essentially impossible to find a better-looking, better-sounding, better noise-cancelling, and longer-lasting pair of wireless Bluetooth cans than these deeply discounted bad boys.





Incredibly enough, you can bring the already crazy low price of $105.99 down to an even crazier 95 bucks or so at Woot today (and today only) simply by using the e-tailer's official app. You will need a Prime membership to qualify for the extra 10 percent discount, which will be automatically applied to your order as long as you remember to log into your Amazon account before completing your purchase.









In case you're wondering, yes, you can replace Cortana with Google Assistant or Siri if you actually want something... useful, and in addition to state-of-the-art adjustable Active Noise Cancellation technology, the Surface Headphones have up to 18 hours of battery endurance between charges going for them, which is not too shabby... at around $100.




